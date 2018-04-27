Volvo Cars’ first-quarter 2018 operating profit rises 3.6% to SEK 3,616 million

Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, today reports its financial result for the first quarter of 2018. Highlights from the financial report include the following:

First quarter:

Operating profit of MSEK 3,616, an increase of 3.6 per cent compared with Q1 2017

Net revenue up to MSEK 56,813, up 18.9 per cent versus Q1 2017

Net income of MSEK 2,558 , a decrease of 1.8 per cent compared to Q1 2017

EBIT margin 6.4 per cent, versus 7.3 per cent in Q1 of 2017

Global first-quarter retail sales up 14.1 per cent to 147,407 cars

Outlook for 2018:

Volvo expects the worldwide passenger car market to grow and the premium segment to continue to develop positively

Volvo Cars expects continued growth in revenue and retail sales supported by our renewed product portfolio, as well as incremental sales of the XC40

Volvo expects profits to remain strong based on an improved model mix following the completion of the roll out of SPA cars and the introduction of the XC40

Profit is expected to be partly impacted by increased expenses related to continued focus on marketing, R&D and digitalisation

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.