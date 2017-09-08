Volvo Cars buys Luxe assets in digital consumer experience push

Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, today announces the acquisition of the platform, technology, key staff and other assets of Luxe, a US based premium valet and concierge service. This acquisition provides Volvo Cars with a major boost in the development of digital services that simplify consumer experience.

The advanced software and technology platform as well as key data scientists, app developers and software engineers currently employed by Luxe will join Volvo’s digital organisation in Silicon Valley.

The Silicon Valley office provides an additional centre of gravity for Volvo Cars’ efforts in building digital products and services for its global business across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For example, it was deeply involved in the development of a pilot program for on-demand refuelling for Volvo owners in San Francisco.

“Our vision is a future in which technology simplifies life so you never have to stop at a petrol station, go to a car wash or even take your car in for service ever again. The acquisition of Luxe is a step towards realising that ambition. I look forward to working closely with the highly talented team at Luxe who created its advanced technology from the ground up,” said Atif Rafiq, Chief Digital Officer at Volvo Cars.

The acquisition of the Luxe platform is expected to considerably accelerate Volvo Cars’ ability to offer digital customer experiences such as pick-up and drop-off services, adding a new level of convenience for Volvo owners. More specifically, the technology behind Luxe provides the company with advanced algorithms in the areas of routing, logistics planning and arrival time prediction.

“As more and more of our cars are connected, the availability of digital services becomes a critical part of the process of selecting a new car. Simplification of experience and placing control directly into the hands of the consumer is what today’s technologies enable, and what defines our vision in the digital space,” said Mr Rafiq.

Silicon Valley-based Luxe has operated previously in a select number of major US cities, including San Francisco, New York and Chicago. The service allowed drivers to drop off their car at any point in the city, where a professional valet took care of finding a secure parking spot, as well as fuelling and cleaning the car if the customer desired.

No financial details of the transaction will be disclosed.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.