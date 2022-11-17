Volvo Cars appoints Nick Gronenthal as Head of Design, Volvo Car USA

Volvo Cars has appointed Nick Gronenthal as its new Head of Design, Volvo Car USA, beginning in July 2022

Gronenthal brings a deep understanding of both luxury automotive and sustainable design to Volvo Cars, with nearly 20 years of experience including several senior design positions within the automotive industry overseeing development and execution.

“I am very pleased to welcome Nick as our new head of design in the US,” said Robin Page, Head of Global design and UX at Volvo Cars. “He brings to the table a unique perspective in a region with incredible influence on progressive auto design that will help lead us into a fully electric future.”

Volvo Cars has an ambition of selling only fully electric cars by 2030 and recently revealed the Volvo EX90, its fully electric SUV flagship. The company will reveal a whole family of new, pure electric cars in the coming years.

“I am excited to join Volvo Cars at this time in the company’s history,” said Gronenthal. “With a focus on safety, sustainability and electrification the challenge will be immense and I am inspired by the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Gronenthal is a graduate of the Art Center College of Design (2005) holding a Bachelor of Science in Transportation Design.

