Volvo Cars appoints Lila Tretikov and Diarmuid O’Connell to Board of Directors

Volvo Cars has appointed Lila Tretikov and Diarmuid O’Connell as members of its Board of Directors, effective immediately, further strengthening the board’s experience and competence.

Ms. Tretikov is currently corporate vice president and deputy chief technology officer at Microsoft and is a leading expert in a variety of fields including artificial intelligence and technology-enabled business transformation.

As a software engineer and programmer turned senior executive, Ms. Tretikov brings extensive innovation and technology experience to the Board, together valuable perspectives on appliying a cross-disciplinary approach to creative technology solutions.

Mr. O’Connell was most recently chief strategy officer for Fair Financial, the automotive services and finance company. Before that, he spent over a decade with Tesla Motors as its vice president for corporate and business development, overseeing multiple strategic projects and functions that facilitated the company’s expansion.

As a result, Mr. O’Connell has extensive experience within the areas of electrification and premium car brands, and has a deep knowledge of developing strategic partnerships, retail models, direct-to-consumer business, regulatory and homologation issues, connectivity and autonomous drive.

Separately, Winnie Kin Wah Fok has retired from her position on the Board as she decided not to stand for re-election to the Board.

Following these announcements, the Board of Volvo Cars now consists of the following members:

Li Shufu (Chairman), Lone Fønss Schrøder (Vice-Chairman), Håkan Samuelsson (President & CEO), Daniel Li, Winfried Vahland, Betsy Atkins, Tom Johnstone, Michael Jackson, Jim Zhang, Jonas Samuelson, Lila Tretikov, Diarmuid O’Connell. Union representatives: Glenn Bergström, Jörgen Olsson, Marko Peltonen.

