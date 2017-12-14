Volvo Cars announces changes to its executive management team

Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, has appointed Mårten Levenstam to the position of senior vice president product strategy and business ownership.

Mr Levenstam’s appointment coincides with the merging of the product strategy team and the vehicle line management team. He will in his new role join the executive management team and oversee the product creation operations.

“Mårten brings a wealth of experience, strategic clarity and a healthy dose of creativity and I am very happy to welcome him as a new member of the executive management team,” says Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive.

Mr Levenstam said: “The product strategy and business ownership unit entails a new way of working that will help us make the right strategic decisions. I very much look forward to continuing our transformation with the product strategy and business ownership team.”

Paul Welander, currently senior vice president vehicle line management, will take up a new position as Senior Advisor, reporting to chief executive Håkan Samuelsson.

“Volvo Cars has the fortunate position of being an attractive partner in a number of areas, to other companies and to branches of local government. In his new role, Paul will secure that we enter into the right partnerships in our Swedish key regions,” says Håkan Samuelsson.

Mr Welander said: “With all opportunities Volvo has for partnerships, there is a need to prioritise and carefully choose with whom to work. I am thrilled to take on this new responsibility.”

The changes are effective as of January 1, 2018.

