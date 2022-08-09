Volvo Cars and Starbucks finalize locations and begin installing ChargePoint electric vehicle chargers at stores between Denver and Seattle

Volvo Cars, in cooperation with Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), today announced the first Starbucks stores where new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, powered by ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), will be available to customers and members of the public – part of the companies’ commitment to a sustainable future.

MAHWAH, NJ (August 9, 2022) Volvo Cars, in cooperation with Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), today announced the first Starbucks stores where new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, powered by ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), will be available to customers and members of the public – part of the companies’ commitment to a sustainable future.

Four chargers at the first Starbucks location in Provo, Utah (East Bay – University & 9th, 979 S University Ave.) have been installed and are scheduled to become active later this month. It will mark the start of a pilot plan announced last March to electrify a major thoroughfare that opens electric vehicle travel between four critical markets including Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City and Denver.

With the installations of as many as 60 DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350 mile route between the Colorado front range and the Starbucks Support Center (headquarters) in Seattle, Starbucks and Volvo aim to give EV drivers the freedom to move by providing familiar, comfortable and safe places to recharge their vehicles, and themselves.

Previously under-resourced to support EV charging, this scenic artery passes near six national forests and unlocks to zero tailpipe-emission EV drivers some of the country’s most iconic spots. From the Snoqualmie Pass in Washington, stretching the Snake River in Idaho, spanning Arches National Park in Utah and connecting outdoor destinations like Park City and Vail, the route represents the American road trip at its best.

It is planned that by the end of the year there will be chargers at Starbucks stores roughly every 100 miles along the route, well within the range of nearly every EV, providing much-needed infrastructure for current EV drivers and those considering an electric vehicle. While their cars are recharging outside, customers can relax comfortably inside with their favorite Starbucks beverage.

“Partnerships like this are hugely important as we continue to move towards a more sustainable, electrified future,” said Anders Gustafsson, SVP Americas Region and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “Together with Starbucks and ChargePoint, we are creating an EV charging network that can fit seamlessly into everyday life. It’s a great compliment to Volvo Cars’ mission to give people the freedom to move in safe, sustainable and personal ways, and we look forward to the many ways we can make a positive impact together.”

“Public EV charging should be as easy as getting a great cup of coffee – and now, it can be,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with Volvo and ChargePoint, exploring new ways to enhance the Starbucks Experience and inviting customers on our journey to become a resource positive company.”

“With Volvo and Starbucks, we’re creating a premium EV driving experience between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest with Starbucks and Volvo Cars,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “Through our partnership, EV drivers will have the opportunity to quickly fuel their vehicles at Starbucks locations along one of America’s most scenic byways.”

ChargePoint’s DC fast chargers can bring the Volvo C40 Recharge, for example, from a 20 percent to a 90 percent charge in about 40 minutes*. Drivers of Volvo Recharge models with Google embedded can use the ChargePoint app integrated into their vehicle’s in-dash system, while others can us the ChargePoint smartphone app to find and access the ChargePoint charging stations at participating Starbucks locations.

The full list of communities that will have EV chargers at Starbucks store locations along the route includes:

Seattle, WA

Issaquah, WA

Yakima, WA

Hermiston, OR

La Grande, OR

Nampa, ID

Twin Falls, ID

Uintah, ID

Sandy, UT

Provo, UT

Grand Junction, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO

Silverthorne, CO

Idaho Springs, CO

Broomfield, CO

While drivers of any EV equipped with a standard CCS1 or CHAdeMO receptacle will be able to use these stations for a fee, drivers of Volvo Cars will receive the added benefit of having access to these stations at no charge or at preferential rates.

Just as Volvo Cars plans to be a fully electric car company by 2030, Starbucks is reimagining the store experience for greater connection, ease and planet positive impact. The company continues to rapidly expand its roster of renewable energy and decarbonization projects in the U.S in support its global goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030 and its aspiration to become a resource positive company.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars