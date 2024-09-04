Volvo Cars adjusts electrification ambitions, remains committed to fully electric future

With five fully electric cars (EVs) already on the market and another five models in development, full electrification remains a key pillar of Volvo Cars’ product strategy

With five fully electric cars (EVs) already on the market and another five models in development, full electrification remains a key pillar of Volvo Cars’ product strategy. Its long-term aim remains to become a fully electric car company, and it also aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

While Volvo Cars will retain its position as an industry leader in electrification, it has now decided to adjust its electrification ambitions due to changing market conditions and customer demands.

Going forward, Volvo Cars aims for 90 to 100 per cent of its global sales volume by 2030 to consist of electrified cars, meaning a mix of both fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – in essence, all cars with a cord.

The remaining 0-10 per cent will allow for a limited number of mild hybrid models to be sold, if needed. This replaces the company’s previous ambition for its line-up to be fully electric by 2030.

By 2025, it expects the percentage of electrified products to come in between 50 and 60 per cent. Well before the end of this decade Volvo Cars will have a complete line-up of fully electric cars available. That will allow Volvo Cars to make the move to full electrification as and when the market conditions are suitable.

Volvo Cars’ share of fully electric cars stood at 26 per cent during the second quarter of 2024, the highest share among all its premium peers. Its electrified share – EVs and plug-in hybrids – accounted for 48 per cent.

Volvo Cars remains committed to its long-term ambition of full electrification, and the company’s long-term investment plan and product strategy remains geared towards fully electric cars. The adjustment to its ambitions is not expected to have any material impact on the company’s capital expenditure plans.

Volvo Cars continues to develop its plug-in and mild hybrid cars, providing it with a balanced portfolio that serves as a clear bridge to an all-electric future.

Since the company laid out its ambition to go fully electric, it has launched five fully electric models: the EX40, the EC40, the EX30, the EM90 and the EX90. The EX30 is currently ranked as the third best-selling EV in Europe, according to the latest available industry data.

At the same time, there has been a slower than expected rollout of charging infrastructure, withdrawal of government incentives in some markets and additional uncertainties created by recent tariffs on EVs in various markets. With this in mind, Volvo Cars continues to see the need for stronger and more stable government policies to support the transition to electrification.

The strategic adjustments to its electrification ambitions ensure that Volvo Cars has a flexible plan that meets customer preferences and enables value creation as a business.

“We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric,” said Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo Cars. “An electric car provides a superior driving experience and increases possibilities for using advanced technologies that improve the overall customer experience. However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds of adoption. We are pragmatic and flexible, while retaining an industry-leading position on electrification and sustainability.”

SOURCE: Volvo Cars