Volvo Car USA reports nearly 18 percent sales growth for November 2019

Today, Volvo Car USA reported its best November sales since 2004 with 9,635 (corrected) cars sold, an almost 18 percent year-over-year increase.

Year-to-date Volvo Car USA continues to show strength in the luxury segment with 95,874 units sold, an increase of 7.2 percent versus 89,437 sold in 2018.

Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, said, “Refreshed and recharged the XC90 stakes its claim as the volume leader with 3,522 cars sold, up 40.9 percent over November 2018.”

SOURCE: Volvo Car USA