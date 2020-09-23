Volvo Car USA offers Volvo families free access to AAA online driver’s ed

Furthering its ongoing commitment to safer roads, Volvo Car USA today announced that all Volvo owners with aspiring student drivers will receive free access to AAA’s “How to Drive” online driver education course.

Volvo Cars, the leader in vehicle safety, and AAA, North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, believe education is key to developing prepared and confident drivers, ultimately making the roads safer for all. AAA’s 30-hour, self-paced course is the most comprehensive online driver education program available, built on research based-curriculum and featuring interactive exercises and real-world scenarios.

Volvo has also pioneered several recent safety innovations, including a 112-mph speed limit on all its cars and the Care Key, which allows owners to set a speed limit for themselves or family members. The Care Key, available in all model year 2021 vehicles, is perfect for younger, inexperienced drivers, both to help build their confidence on the road, and provide peace-of-mind for parents.

“While Volvo strives to make the safest cars on the road, it is just as important for the safety of all that the driver feel prepared and confident behind the wheel,” said Jim Nichols, Sr. Product and technology Communications Manager, Volvo Car USA. “In a year that has seen unprecedented disruption to driver education nationwide, we felt compelled to provide Volvo families with access to the best online learning platform available and tools like Care Key and AAA resources to help make the roads safer for everyone.”

A 2019 study, “Volvo Reports: The State of Driver Education,” revealed that more than half (52%) of Americans feel driver education is outdated, while 60% feel the driver’s test is designed to be passed, as opposed to truly testing one’s driving skills. With only ten states in the U.S. still providing public driver’s education today, it is clear young drivers are not getting the comprehensive training they need.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this issue has only been exacerbated. Aspiring young drivers have seen unprecedented interruption in their driver education journey. In-school offerings have been paused or done virtually, while stay-at-home and social distancing regulations made real-world training with instructors or parents difficult. With a backlog and gradual reopening of state DMV offices, some young drivers have been given licenses without taking a traditional “road test,” while others have been unable to do so, delaying this traditional rite of passage for months.

“AAA is excited to partner with Volvo to help prepare new drivers for the rigors of driving on today’s roads, and to use modern vehicle technologies safely and effectively” said William Van Tassel, Ph.D., AAA driver training programs manager. “TeenDriving.AAA.com offers a a variety of tools to help prepare parents and teens. Both the Parents Coaching Guide and StartSmart Parent Session are excellent resources on how to become effective in-car coaches as well as advice on how to manage teen driving privileges.”

Volvo owners can receive access to their AAA “How to Drive” course by:

Visit the Volvo Car USA Customer Support page

Click AAA Driver Education

Enter your information including Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Once approved, you will receive a confirmation email with unique code

Click on link to AAA website and use code to redeem course.

Volvo Cars has long focused on safety as its core value, reflected by decades of innovation in vehicle technology. This includes several “world-first” inventions, including the three-point safety belt in 1959 – credited with saving more than one million lives. Volvo released its patent on this life-saving invention in the name of safety, and to this day it remains as the most important safety feature in today’s cars. More information on Volvo’s legacy in safety can be found here.

