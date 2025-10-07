Volvo Car USA announces major upgrades and new models as part of its electric 2026 lineup

The 2026 EX90 is upgraded with faster charging, more computing power, and expanded options

Volvo Car USA today announced details of its 2026 fully electric lineup, highlighted by major upgrades to the 2026 Volvo EX90 as well as the arrival of the EX30 Cross Country and Single Motor variants for U.S. customers.

2026 brings major updates to the flagship Volvo EX90

Volvo Cars will bring a suite of new upgrades and options to the 2026 EX90, including a new 800-volt electrical architecture that delivers faster, more efficient charging*—adding up to 155 miles of range in just 10 minutes at a compatible 800-volt charging station.

Every EX90 also gains a more powerful dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin-based core computer that enables advanced safety and driver-assist features. With 500 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of computing power, Volvo Cars is able to push safety and performance further through data, software, and AI. New capabilities include connected safety alerts for slippery roads and hazards, expanded automatic emergency steering in darkness, and Emergency Stop Assist with integrated automatic e-call, which can bring the car to a controlled stop and automatically contact emergency services if the driver is unresponsive. And this upgrade is not limited to the 2026 EX90: owners of the 2025 EX90 will also receive this upgrade at no charge in the coming months.

More power and more options are also coming to the EX90 for the 2026 model year. The addition of the EX90 Single Motor expands the range of powertrain options, while the Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance both gain more power. The 2026 EX90 Twin Motor Performance, with 670-hp, is now the most powerful Volvo car ever offered.

The 2025 World Luxury Car of the Year winner also adds an available electrochromic panoramic roof with adjustable tint and a new ventilated Nappa leather upholstery option available in three colors: Cardamom, Dawn, and Charcoal.

Volvo EX30 Single Motor arrives in the United States

Building on last year’s introduction of the 422-hp EX30 Twin Motor Performance to the United States, Volvo is now adding the EX30 Single Motor, offered in Plus equipment level with a starting MSRP of $38,950. This addition provides a wider range of choices for EX30 buyers and helps make fully electric mobility and Volvo Cars’ safety more accessible.

The Single Motor version offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 261miles** and can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 28 minutes***, delivering efficient performance for everyday driving.

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest SUV to date, and it’s been designed with a focus on keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum across the car’s complete lifecycle. In addition to zero tailpipe emissions, the EX30 also features a variety of recycled and renewable materials throughout its cleverly designed interior.

The EX30 has already won several awards, including the 2023 Popular Science Best of What’s New, 2024 World Urban Car of the Year and the prestigious Red Dot award: Best of the Best Product Design 2024.

EX30 Cross Country takes electrification from city to trail

The Swedish automaker’s new fully electric EX30 Cross Country brings adventurous capability to its smallest SUV. With higher ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive, and available 18-inch all-terrain accessory tires, it’s engineered to move effortlessly from city streets to snowy trails and rugged backroads. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 27 minutes***, making it easy to stay on the move wherever the journey leads.

Its distinctive design details highlight its go-anywhere spirit. Chunky skid plates, extended wheel arches, and a dark front shield—adorned with an artistic map of Sweden’s Kebnekaise mountain range—underscore its rugged character while maintaining Volvo’s signature comfort and safety. The EX30 Cross Country will be available only as the Twin Motor Ultra model with a starting MSRP of $48,150.

EX40 gains Black Edition styling option

The popular Black Edition styling option is now available on EX40. Already offered on the plug-in hybrid XC60, the EX40 is the first fully electric Volvo Car in the US to receive the Black Edition treatment. Available with Onyx Black, Crystal White, Vapour Grey, and Denim Blue exterior colors, the Black Edition can be paired for a high contrast or monochrome appearance.

*Charging times can vary and depend on various factors such as outdoor temperature, battery condition and car condition. Our charging time was based on testing at 350 kW charging facilities.

** Single Motor EX30: EPA-estimated range of up to 261 miles (MPGe: 127 city/ 104 highway/ 116 combined), Twin Motor Performance EX30: EPA-estimated range of up to 253 miles (MPGe: 116 city/ 100 highway/ 109 combined), Cross Country Twin Motor Performance EX30: EPA-estimated range of up to 227 miles (MPGe: 106 city/ 92 highway/ 99 combined). All ranges represent when the battery is fully charged and under ideal driving conditions. Ranges are for models equipped with 19-inch wheels. Your range and MPGe will vary for many reasons, including but not limited to, driving conditions, how and where you drive, how you maintain your vehicle, battery-package/condition, and other factors. Visit https://fueleconomy.gov for further information, but please note information on the Twin Motor Performance models may not be published yet.

*** This figure is the typical time to charge from 10 to 80 % at a 153kW DC fast charging station (CCS2). Figures are preliminary and derived from estimates and calculations performed for the Volvo EX30. These outcomes are not guaranteed. Charging times can vary and depend on factors such as outdoor temperature, battery temperature, charging equipment, battery condition and car condition.

SOURCE: Volvo Car USA