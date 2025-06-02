Volvo Car USA announces 2026 hybrid lineup with major tech upgrades and updates for millions of existing cars

Volvo Car USA announced today details for the Swedish manufacturer’s 2026 lineup of hybrid vehicles in the U.S., highlighted by the introduction of two major tech upgrades and updates to one of the company’s best-selling SUVs

Volvo Car USA announced today details for the Swedish manufacturer’s 2026 lineup of hybrid vehicles in the U.S., highlighted by the introduction of two major tech upgrades and updates to one of the company’s best-selling SUVs.

New-generation Volvo Car UX

For the 2026 model year, every new Volvo car will come equipped with our next-generation user experience, Volvo Car UX. Designed to make interacting with your Volvo car more intuitive and enjoyable, it allows drivers to focus on what matters most and access what they need easily, when they need it.

Already seen in the EX90, EX30, and new XC90, Volvo Car UX was developed to make complex tasks simple, using real-world data and customer feedback – ensuring customers can interact with their Volvo car in a safe and enjoyable way.

Later in 2025, we will deliver this to existing Volvo cars with Google built-in*. Through a simple over-the-air software update, around 2.5 million customers around the globe will get an upgrade to their cars built as early as 2020**.

Faster, more responsive infotainment

Another major upgrade is the introduction of the next-generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. This enhancement makes our Google Android Automotive-based infotainment system more than twice as fast as outgoing models, with graphics generation up to 10 times faster. The result is a much more responsive infotainment system that displays the right information at the right time – helping decrease distraction and create safer drivers. Already available on the EX90 and EX30, this upgrade will expand to the entire 2026 Volvo Cars lineup, enabling premium in-car experiences that are more personalized and continuously upgradable.

A refreshed bestseller

For the 2026 model year, Volvo Cars’ global top-selling XC60 receives a significant refresh, highlighted by key updates to user experience, design, and comfort, alongside a faster and more responsive infotainment system.

Focused on the areas that matter most to our customers, the interior of the refreshed XC60 comes with a number of enhancements that build upon the SUV’s timeless Scandinavian design. Equipped with a larger 11.2-inch, free-standing center screen, customers will benefit from improved both user experience and clarity, thanks to a 21 percent higher pixel density than outgoing models. The XC60 remains both versatile and practical, thanks to smart storage, new cupholders, and an improved wireless phone charger – complemented by a mix of fresh interior decors, inlays, and upholsteries such as Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave.

The exterior of the XC60 features a new air intake, first seen on the new XC90, that accentuates the strength of Volvo’s iconic diagonal, a signature design element that has appeared on nearly every Volvo car since our founding in 1927. The refresh also includes new wheel options and darker rear lights.

Named World Car of the Year in 2018, the current generation XC60 has sold more than one and a half million units around the globe, with 2024 marking the model’s best year to date.

Additional enhancements across the lineup

Adaptive cruise control is now standard across the entire U.S. lineup, allowing each car’s suite of sensors to constantly scan the road, automatically adjusting speed and distance relative to cars ahead.

The popular Black Edition styling option is now available on XC40, in addition to XC60. Already offered with Onyx Black, the option will also be available with Crystal White, Vapour Grey, and Denim Blue exterior colors.

Volvo Cars has also introduced two new exterior colors – Forest Lake, a semi-dark green metallic with an elegant turquoise sparkle when exposed to sunlight and Aurora silver, a futuristic silver metallic with a balanced purple tint.

More information on additional 2026 model year updates will be released in the coming months.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

*Google, Google Maps, Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

**Including C40, XC40, EX40, EC40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90 with Android operating system.

SOURCE: Volvo Car USA