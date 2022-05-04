Volvo Car USA announces 2023 lineup will be only hybrid or electric, and Google-equipped

The entire 2023 lineup of Volvo cars in the U.S. will consist of mild hybrid, hybrid or electric vehicles equipped with Google built-in, Volvo Car USA announced today

The entire 2023 lineup of Volvo cars in the U.S. will consist of mild hybrid, hybrid or electric vehicles equipped with Google built-in, Volvo Car USA announced today.

With the popular XC90 and XC40 SUVs, as well as the V60 Cross Country, now receiving mild hybrid engines as standard (badged B4, B5, and B6), the Swedish luxury car brand is making good on its sustainability commitment to electrify its full range of vehicles. The effort reflects another step toward offering only pure electric vehicles by 2030 and being carbon neutral by 2040.

Regardless of lifestyle or access to charging, U.S. customers can now find an electrified Volvo car to fit their daily routines. For those without easy access to charging, mild hybrids offer increased efficiency over their predecessors, yet never need to be plugged in. New extended range plug-in hybrids offer all-electric driving in Pure mode while still providing a traditional gasoline-powered engine. And for those ready to leap directly into the future, the 402 horsepower, battery electric XC40 Recharge small luxury SUV and C40 Recharge luxury crossover offer zero tailpipe emissions.

Google built-in – already standard on the full-electric C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, the XC60, S90, and V90 Cross Country—rolls out to the entire Volvo Cars range for model year 2023. As part of the Google ecosystem, Volvo cars now offer a seamless transition between digital life at home and on the phone, bringing customers’ digital lives, and much greater personalization, directly into their cars. With Google Assistant for voice control, Google Maps as the native navigation system, and the Google Play store for additional apps, every Volvo car is equipped with a best-in-class digital experience.

With the upgraded infotainment system comes the ability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. All new 2023 Volvo cars are capable of receiving and installing software upgrades remotely. As software updates are rolled out, each 2023 Volvo car is expected to continue to improve over its lifetime.

Several models also receive styling updates for the new model year. New colors, wheels, and interior options that include leather-free materials, are available across the range in almost every model. The S60, V60 and V60 Cross Country feature refreshed styling with a new front grille design and updated rear bumper inserts. And with the elimination of trim lines across all models, customers have the freedom to combine the exterior design, interior upholstery, and equipment level of their choice.

The 2023 Volvo lineup is in production now and will begin arriving in retailers this summer. More information about mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains can be found at volvocars.com/us, where customers will be able to order and reserve their ideal Volvo online.

* Google, Android, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE: Volvo Car USA