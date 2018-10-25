Volvo Car UK announces prices and specifications of new V60 Cross Country

Volvo Car UK has confirmed pricing and specification details of the new V60 Cross Country, a more rugged, all-wheel-drive version of Volvo’s new mid-size premium estate car that is designed and engineered to tackle tougher driving conditions.

The new Cross Country maintains the V60’s cool, contemporary Scandinavian styling, but expresses its special character with the addition of robust bodywork protection elements. Finished in charcoal grey, these include wheelarch extensions, lower sill mouldings and a rear bumper embossed with the Cross Country logo. With the lower grille adopting the same finish, extra visual ruggedness is added right around the lower part of the car, referencing its ability to tackle more challenging conditions. It also gets five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, which are specific to the Cross Country.

As well as having permanent all-wheel drive as standard and an extra 60mm of ground clearance, the V60 Cross Country also gets Hill Descent Control and an Off Road Drive Mode setting. Hill Descent Control automatically controls the car’s speed down a steep slope, while the Off Road setting alters the operation of the constantly variable all-wheel-drive system and the responsiveness of the engine, gearbox and accelerator pedal to help when negotiating tricky terrain below 25mph.

The V60 Cross Country’s equipment specification includes many features that enhance its all-round practicality and sure-footed performance, including front and rear parking sensors, automatic LED headlights with Active High Beam, a powered tailgate and Hill Start Assist.

Inside, the class-leading luggage space is every bit as large and conveniently shaped as in the regular V60, offering a capacity of 529 litres with the rear seats up (1,441 litres with the rear seats folded down), along with underfloor storage and cargo hooks on both sides of the boot. The rear seats fold 60/40 to accommodate a combination of load and passenger requirements, while a range of accessories – including ski, kayak and bike holders – are available for those with adventurous lifestyles.

The rest of the interior is zen-like and uncluttered, with optimum temperature and air quality maintained by the dual-zone climate control with CleanZone system, fitted as standard to every model.

In common with all other V60 versions, the Cross Country benefits from Volvo’s Sensus multimedia system, enabling quick and easy control of a wide range of vehicle functions, satellite-navigation, entertainment and information systems through a central nine-inch touchscreen. Volvo On Call is also provided, giving access to a range of services via a dedicated smartphone app (such as the ability to heat or cool the car’s cabin, or lock and unlock the doors remotely), as well as instant connection to emergency services in the event of a collision.

Safety provisions include Volvo’s ground-breaking technology, including City Safety with automatic emergency braking, which is capable of detecting and helping you avoid potential collisions with pedestrians, cyclists and large animals as well as other vehicles on the road ahead. The V60 also benefits from Oncoming Collision Mitigation, a world-first safety technology that detects vehicles travelling towards you and applies the brakes automatically to limit the severity of any potential impact.

The V60 Cross Country is available with a 190hp 2.0-litre D4 diesel engine, one of Volvo’s new family of highly efficient Drive-E powerplants, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Prodigious torque – a maximum 400Nm from just 1,750rpm – supports flexible and relaxed performance, giving the kind of pulling power that’s ideal for secure progress on lower-grip surfaces. It also endows the Cross Country with a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg. Using the standard 18-inch wheels, the benchmark efficiency figures are 55.4mpg combined cycle fuel economy, with CO 2 emissions of 135g/km.

Matt Galvin, Volvo Car UK Sales Director, said: “The Cross Country has been an integral part of our estate car line-up since 1997, and this latest version maintains its heritage of giving customers another dimension of driving capability and ruggedness. The new V60 has been incredibly well received since its launch earlier this year, and the addition of the new Cross Country version promises to raise its appeal even further.”

Orders for the new V60 Cross Country are being taken now and deliveries to customers are expected during the first quarter of 2019. The on-the-road price is £38,270.

For more information on the Volvo V60 Cross Country, and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/v60

SOURCE: Volvo Car UK