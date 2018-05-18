Volvo Car UK announces full pricing and specification details of exciting new V60

The new Volvo V60 premium mid-size estate is now available to order in the UK, with on-the-road prices starting at £31,810 for the D3 Momentum manual version.

The striking V60 is Volvo’s second new-generation 60 series model – after the multi-award-winning XC60 SUV – and is built on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. Every engine is a powerful yet efficient Drive-E unit, designed and built by Volvo. The V60 also brings much of the cutting-edge connectivity, entertainment and safety technology from the larger 90 series cars – the S90 saloon, V90 estate and XC90 SUV – to the premium mid-size estate segment.

A choice of three 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engines is initially offered – D3 and D4 diesels, and a T5 petrol. Two petrol-electric plug-in Twin Engine hybrids and a second petrol engine are likely to be available within the next 12 months.

The D3, D4 and T5 V60s are all front-wheel drive. Both diesel engines are available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox, while the petrol comes with the eight-speed automatic as standard. The D3 offers 150hp, combined fuel consumption of up to 64.2mpg and CO 2 emissions from just 117g/km. The D4 has 190hp, combined fuel consumption of up to 64.0mpg and CO 2 emissions also from just 117g/km. The 250hp T5’s numbers are from 43.7mpg and 150g/km respectively*. These figures are sure to make the V60 attractive to company car drivers and private buyers alike.

Monthly costs

Other attractive figures are the V60’s monthly costs. Company car tax starts at just £147 a month for a D3 Momentum manual, while BCH (Business Contract Hire) is from £316 a month, based on a D3 Momentum, an initial rental of £1896 +VAT, a 36-month contract and 10,000 miles per annum. PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) starts at £299 a month, also based on a D3 Momentum, with a customer deposit of £4,387, a 48-month contract and 10,000 miles per annum. PCH (Personal Contract Hire) costs are also from £299 a month, based on an initial rental of £3,999, a 48-month contract and 10,000 miles per annum.

Luxurious equipment levels

Every V60 is generously equipped as standard. Even entry-level Momentum versions come with LED headlights, a powered tailgate, two-zone climate control with ‘CleanZone’ air-quality system, a 12.3-inch driver’s information display and rear parking sensors.

Volvo’s innovative Sensus touch screen control system is also standard. This nine-inch portrait-style screen works in conjunction with sophisticated voice-activated control technology to provide access to the car’s infotainment, convenience and safety systems. It includes satellite navigation with lifetime map updates, along with access to a range of cloud-based apps such as Spotify, TuneIn, Google Local Search and Yelp.

Volvo On Call

The Volvo On Call connected services platform is fitted to every model. This ground-breaking service allows you to control various functions of your car from your smartphone or smartwatch, including the ability to set the satellite navigation system and heat or cool the cabin before you even get in the car. You can also download trip information for the past 100 days, which is perfect for business users claiming fuel expenses.

World-leading safety aids

As you’d expect from a Volvo, the V60 comes with a full suite of cutting-edge safety aids. These include City Safety, which brings automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, and steering support to help you steer around an object in an emergency. It also features the world-first application of automatic braking to help avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Inscription models are the most luxurious V60s. Additional highlights, on top of the already generous Momentum specification, include leather-faced upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, front parking sensors, Drift Wood interior inlays and chrome exterior trim.

Both Momentum and Inscription versions are also available in highly specified Pro form. Momentum Pro brings leather-faced upholstery, a head-up display in the windscreen, active bending LED headlights with adaptive shadow technology, handsfree opening for the powered tailgate, and heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Inscription Pro gets these, along with Nappa soft leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and 19″ alloy wheels.

Semi-autonomous drive technology

Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous drive aid, is available across the V60 range. This assists with the steering (up to 80mph) and controls the acceleration and braking required to keep the car safely within lane markings and at the desired cruising speed or distance from any vehicle in front. Pilot Assist is an important step towards fully autonomous driving.

An optional Xenium package is offered on every V60 (£2,000 on Momentum and Momentum Pro; £1,800 on Inscription and Inscription Pro). This brings a powered tilt and slide panoramic glass sunroof, a 360o surround-view parking camera system and Park Assist Pilot, which includes automatic parallel and 90o parking.

A premium sound system by Harman Kardon is available (at £825), which offers surround sound from its 14 speakers, and a total output of 600W. For those wanting the ultimate audio experience, the superb range-topping Bowers & Wilkins system (£2,500) uses the same advanced digital surround sound processing as in the 90 series cars, and features 15 speakers and an output of 1,100W.

Care by Volvo

The V60 is the second Volvo – after the award-winning XC40 compact SUV – to be offered via the ground-breaking Care by Volvo subscription package. Designed to be the ultimate in convenience, this is one simple monthly payment that provides access to the car and covers the cost of scheduled maintenance, servicing, roadside assistance and insurance. It also includes access to another Volvo model for up to 14 days a year, plus a range of concierge services that will make living with your car easier and more convenient. Full details of the V60 Care by Volvo offer, including UK prices, will be announced shortly.

Jon Wakefield, Volvo Car UK’s Managing Director, said: “The new V60 offers stunning looks and class-leading space and practicality, combined with Volvo desirability and quality. With its competitive prices, luxurious equipment levels and cutting-edge technology, it is sure to be a hit with company car drivers and private buyers alike.”

The V60 is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected in late Q3 2018. Dynamic R-Design and rugged Cross Country versions will be available at a later date.

For more information on the Volvo V60, and to use the new online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/v60

V60 Power Torque Combined fuel economy (from) CO 2 emissions (from) BIK 2018-19 (%) On-the-road price D3 Momentum manual 150hp 320Nm 64.2mpg 117g/km 28 £31,810 D3 Momentum automatic 150hp 320Nm 62.8mpg 120g/km 29 £33,360 D4 Momentum manual 190hp 400Nm 64.0mpg 117g/km 28 £32,810 D4 Momentum automatic 190hp 400Nm 62.9mpg 119g/km 28 £34,360 T5 Momentum automatic 250hp tbc 43.7mpg* 150g/km* 31 £34,360 D3 Momentum Pro manual 150hp 320Nm 64.2mpg 117g/km 28 £34,060 D3 Momentum Pro automatic 150hp 320Nm 62.8mpg 120g/km 29 £35,610 D4 Momentum Pro manual 190hp 400Nm 64.0mpg 117g/km 28 £35,060 D4 Momentum Pro automatic 190hp 400Nm 62.9mpg 119g/km 28 £36,610 T5 Momentum Pro automatic 250hp tbc 43.7mpg* 150g/km* 31 £36,610 D3 Inscription manual 150hp 320Nm 62.8mpg 119g/km 28 £35,310 D3 Inscription automatic 150hp 320Nm 60.3mpg 123g/km 29 £36,860 D4 Inscription manual 190hp 400Nm 62.9mpg 119g/km 28 £36,310 D4 Inscription automatic 190hp 400Nm 61.4mpg 122g/km 29 £37,860 T5 Inscription automatic 250hp tbc 43.7mpg* 150g/km* 31 £37,360 D3 Inscription Pro manual 150hp 320Nm 61.4mpg 122g/km 29 £38,310 D3 Inscription Pro automatic 150hp 320Nm 58.9mpg 126g/km 30 £39,860 D4 Inscription Pro manual 190hp 400Nm 61.8mpg 122g/km 29 £39,310 D4 Inscription Pro automatic 190hp 400Nm 60.1mpg 125g/km 30 £40,860 T5 Inscription Pro automatic 250hp tbc 42.5mpg* 154g/km* 31 £40,670

*Preliminary figures

