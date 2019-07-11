Volvo Car Group – invitation to press conference on 2019 half-year financial results

Volvo Cars invites you to a press conference on the 2019 half-year financial results

Location

Volvo Cars headquarters, VAK building, Assar Gabrielssons väg, Gothenburg.

Time

Thursday, 18 July at 10:00 CET (09:00 UK).

Speakers

Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car Group

Hans Oscarsson, CFO, Volvo Car Group

The press conference can also be followed online via this link.

During the live broadcast of the press conference, journalists watching it online can also ask questions. To participate and ask questions, please call on one of the phone numbers below.

UK: +44 3333 0092 73

Germany: +49 6922 222 0380

Sweden: +46 8566 426 92

US: +1 6467 2249 02

China +86 4008983300; PIN: 16367095#

(Note: for journalists calling in from China, please use the pin code 16367095#)

Please let us know if you are planning to attend the press conference in person by sending an email to media@volvocars.com.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars