Volvo Car Group – invitation to press conference on 2019 half-year financial results

Volvo Cars invites you to a press conference on the 2019 half-year financial results
Location
Volvo Cars headquarters, VAK building, Assar Gabrielssons väg, Gothenburg.
Time
Thursday, 18 July at 10:00 CET (09:00 UK).
Speakers
Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car Group
Hans Oscarsson, CFO, Volvo Car Group
The press conference can also be followed online via this link.
During the live broadcast of the press conference, journalists watching it online can also ask questions. To participate and ask questions, please call on one of the phone numbers below.
UK: +44 3333 0092 73
Germany: +49 6922 222 0380
Sweden: +46 8566 426 92
US: +1 6467 2249 02
China +86 4008983300; PIN: 16367095#
(Note: for journalists calling in from China, please use the pin code 16367095#)
Please let us know if you are planning to attend the press conference in person by sending an email to media@volvocars.com.
SOURCE: Volvo Cars