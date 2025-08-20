Volvo Car Financial Services introduces independent insurance agency to provide customers with added value and convenience

Volvo Car Financial Services U.S., LLC has announced the launch of Volvo Car Insurance Services, home of the company’s first-ever independent insurance agency in the United States

Volvo Car Financial Services U.S., LLC has announced the launch of Volvo Car Insurance Services, home of the company’s first-ever independent insurance agency in the United States. This milestone demonstrates Volvo Cars’ expanded commitment to providing customers with a seamless ownership experience by offering tailored coverage, nationwide repair access, and a simplified digital quoting process.

In collaboration with industry-leading insurance companies, Volvo Car Insurance Services connects customers with a broad range of insurance solutions, including auto, home, umbrella, and select specialty products, underwritten by trusted providers, reflecting the same commitment to quality and innovation found in every Volvo car. Customers in select states* can now access insurance directly through the Volvo Cars App or by visiting https://www.volvocars.com/us/l/insurance-services/. Volvo Car Insurance Services will continue to expand to additional states.

“By launching Volvo Car Insurance Services, we are extending Volvo Cars’ commitment to safety and simplicity well beyond the vehicle,” said Tony Nicolosi, President & CEO, Volvo Car Financial Services. “This expanded offering combines a seamless digital experience with flexible, personalized coverage options, supported by licensed insurance agents who provide expert, transparent guidance, creating a new standard for what customers should expect from automotive insurance.”

Customized quotes, in minutes

Customers can access a carefully selected panel of trusted insurance providers and compare coverage and pricing that best fits their lifestyle. With a quick, streamlined process, getting a quote takes just minutes.

Licensed guidance and expert service

Licensed agents provide personalized support and expert knowledge on coverage options specific to each Volvo car. Coverage may include the option to use Volvo Genuine Parts**, helping ensure repairs meet the highest standards of performance and safety.

Protection beyond the car

Customers can bundle auto, home, and other personal insurance options for a convenient, cost-effective way to safeguard everything that matters most.

Volvo Car Insurance Services is fully integrated into the company’s digital ecosystem, including the Volvo Cars App, providing a unified and intuitive journey from vehicle purchase to long-term protection with added peace of mind.

Volvo Car Insurance Services reflects the brand’s evolving role in supporting customers at every stage of ownership, offering trusted coverage, delivered through a digitally enabled experience that is as thoughtfully designed as the cars themselves.

Customers interested in learning more about Volvo Car Insurance Services are encouraged to visit https://www.volvocars.com/us/l/insurance-services/ for more information.

*The initial rollout markets include AL, AZ, ID, IL, IN, KY, MD, ME, MT, NH, NM, OH, OR, PA, TN, UT, VT & WY. This list is preliminary and subject to change at any time.

**Access to Volvo Genuine Parts is dependent on carrier selection, not all carriers offer an OEM parts endorsement. Carrier availability varies by state, policy selection, and is subject to change.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars