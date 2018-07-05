Volvo Car Canada Ltd. reports 44.3% growth in June

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. reported sales of 919 units in June 2018 compared to 637 sales in June 2017, representing an increase of 44.3%. This marks the thirty-third consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth for the brand.

Year to date, Volvo Canada has sold a total of 4561 vehicles in 2018 compared to 3199 vehicles sold year to date in 2017 representing an increase of 42.6%.

“June was an exciting month for Volvo Car Corporation with the unveiling of our Charleston manufacturing plant and the All-New 2019 S60 sedan,” said Alexander Lvovich, Managing Director, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. “We look forward to launching Care by Volvo this fall to Canada with the all-new S60 and V60.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.