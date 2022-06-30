Volvo Car Canada explores Canada’s electric future with Mobility Trend Report

Half of Canadians expect to buy a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle as their next car purchase

Almost two thirds of Canadians say it’s important to contribute to a greener future with their car, according to a recent study. Permanent shifts in work routines, rising gas prices, and new family priorities have transformed many Canadians views on mobility, with half now expecting to buy a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle as their next vehicle purchase.

These insights and more appear in the 2022 Mobility Trend Report, an exploratory report released by Volvo Car Canada Ltd. today. Placing a spotlight on how Canada’s changing commuting habits are projecting a more sustainable future, the study indicates electric times ahead for the country.

The publication of the report coincides with Volvo Car Canada’s announcement that all its MY23 vehicles will now come exclusively with electrified powertrains (mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or pure electric).

“Work and commuting routines have been disrupted and some are unlikely to return to what they were pre-pandemic,” said Matt Girgis, managing director, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. “We wanted to explore this shift further to identify where that intersects with sustainable practice. As detailed in the Mobility Trend Report, we’re ecstatic to see Canadians increasing affinity for electric vehicles and a move towards more eco-conscious options. As a leader in safety, sustainability, and innovation, we’re proud to be a part of the country’s shift towards more electrification.”

Key findings from Volvo’s 2022 Mobility Trend Report include:

45 per cent work from home or have a hybrid home and workplace model

As a result of today’s gas prices, 53 per cent of Canadians have reduced the amount they drive

73 per cent of Canadians say it is important to contribute to a greener future with their car

51 per cent say gas prices are their top barrier to commuting followed by traffic (18 per cent) and family commitments (12 per cent)

57 per cent of Quebecers are considering or have been influenced by someone they know to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid EV

4 in 5 families in British Columbia are considering moving to an EV to create a greener future

In many ways, the insights in the report align with Volvo Cars’ own vision for the future. By reducing emissions across its entire value chain, Volvo Cars aims to become a climate-neutral company by 2040.

By 2025, it strives for 25 per cent of the material in new Volvo cars to consist of recycled and bio-based content, as part of its ambition to be a fully circular business by 2040. All Volvo cars now have an electrified version, and the company plans to only offer pure electric vehicles by 2030. As part of its ambitions to go completely leather-free, Volvo Cars is working actively to find high-quality and sustainable sources for many materials currently used in the wider car industry. The pure-electric C40 Recharge is the first Volvo to feature a 100 per cent leather free interior, including steering wheel, gear shifter and upholstery. Volvo’s ‘One Price Promise’ provides C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge buyers a fair, transparent, and negotiation-free shopping experience.

SOURCE: Volvo Car Canada