Volvo Buses secures second major contract in New York state – 165 hybrid buses to be delivered to MTA

Volvo Buses recently announced an order for 307 Prevost commuter buses and 23 options for New York, and this newly awarded contract for Nova Bus is for 165 hybrid buses with options for 126 hybrid buses and 209 diesel buses, making a potential order of up to 500 transit buses.

“With these two orders, and the possible options, we continue to develop our long-standing relationship with New York. We are immensely proud to be a trusted partner in the development of public transport in North America. In this journey we continue our strong focus on providing excellence in uptime, reliability and service”, says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

There were many aspects that contributed to MTA’s decision to award Nova Bus the new contract.

“Nova Bus’s superior delivery schedule and greater New York State Content for the hybrid buses are qualities recognized by the Nova Bus customers, and certainly MTA. We are more than happy to once again have the confidence of that MTA for its buses. We are proud of our economic contribution to the State of New York, and we believe it’s, in addition to our proven reliability, why we met the criteria for this contract”, declared Martin Larose, Vice-President and General Manager of Nova Bus.

With the latest orders for the Volvo Buses subsidiaries, the company´s fleet in the New York area totals more than 2,100 buses and coaches, branded either Prevost or Nova Bus.

“In the last couple of months, our Nova Bus and Prevost subsidiaries have been awarded contracts from MTA with a total of 472 buses and coaches with a further potential of 348 buses. We are proud of and grateful for the trust and confidence the MTA has put in us and in the Nova Bus team for this order and we are looking forward to bringing more sustainable transport solutions to the citizens of New York”, says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

The first hybrid buses will be delivered in May 2020 and the remaining of the deliveries will begin in December 2020, to be completed in 2021.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses