Volvo Buses receives order for 22 units of the new double-decker model for the Gothenburg to Borås route

Keolis has ordered 22 of Volvo Buses’ new double-decker model, the Volvo 9700 DD. The coaches will be used for express services between Gothenburg and Borås from December 2021.

The 22 new double-deckers are the Volvo 9700 DD model, which is the latest addition to Volvo Buses’ model range of coaches with premium features. The coach model, which comes in several different variants for express and tourist services, has had a very positive reception in the Nordic countries and in Europe. First and foremost, operators have praised its reliability and the option of customising it.

“The demand for comfortable, safe and reliable express coaches with a high capacity and productivity is growing. Fuel efficiency and the possibility of using renewable fuels, such as HVO and RME, are also becoming more important for many operators. With our flexible range of products and services, we can supply a complete, high-quality, customised solution that meets our customers’ needs extremely well,” says Ulf Magnusson, Senior Vice President at Volvo Buses.

Passenger comfort was also an important criterion in Keolis’ choice of an express coach. “Volvo Buses meets the high expectations that both we and our customers have of modern public transport. This is a partnership where both Keolis and Volvo will do their utmost to offer safe, punctual and comfortable journeys between Gothenburg and Borås over the next 10 years,” says Karl Orton, Fleet Director at Keolis.

The Volvo 9700 DD has room for up to 96 passengers. The coaches are equipped with Wi Fi and every seat has a USB port. The chassis are manufactured at the Volvo Buses plant in Borås and the bodies are built by Carrus Delta Oy in Finland.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses