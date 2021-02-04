Volvo Buses launches an all new 4-metre-high double decker for Europe

Volvo Buses is launching an entirely new 4-metre-high version of its double decker, the Volvo 9700 DD, tailored for operations all over Europe. With this latest addition to the product range Volvo Buses now offers customers one of the widest and most flexible ranges of premium coaches for express, line-haul and tourist operations.

“The new version of our highly regarded double decker, the Volvo 9700 DD, further extends the wide range of choice available to our customers in Europe. The double decker is a growing demand from operators in Europe, and it is with great satisfaction that we are now launching this version to meet our customers’ high demands on quality, efficiency and productivity,” says Ulf Magnusson, Senior Vice President at Volvo Buses.

The new double decker is based on the same platform as Volvo’s successful range of premium segment coaches – the Volvo 9900, Volvo 9700 and Volvo 9700 DD, 4.25 m high. Safety and comfort are of particularly high class and the bus can be tailored in detail to meet varying customer requirements and operational needs, offering a choice of lengths, layouts and equipment alternatives.

The new model also features advanced connectivity, giving the operator better real-time monitoring of how the bus is driven and making it possible to plan servicing for optimal efficiency.

“With the help of Zone Management, the operator can also determine how fast the bus may be driven within certain pre-defined zones. This has a positive impact on both safety and fuel consumption,” says Ulf Magnusson

A low interior noise level, Volvo’s ergonomically designed seats for up to 96 passengers and an effective climate system featuring separate zones for passengers and driver ensure a pleasant journey whatever the conditions outside. Audio systems, multimedia systems and passenger information systems are all available in a choice of versions. Door openings, centre aisle, interior stairs and roof heights are dimensioned to make for easier entry and exit.

The driver’s compartment in the new double decker is spacious and elevated for enhanced safety and to provide a commanding view of surrounding traffic. The bus is equipped with driver assistance systems such as Driver Alert Support, Lane Keeping Support and Collision Warning with Emergency Braking, as well as electronically controlled brakes, electronic stabilisation system and skid control. A further-developed suspension system in combination with low body weight results in a low centre of gravity and excellent stability on the road.

The driveline featuring Volvo’s 11-litre engine and I-Shift transmission contributes to excellent ride and handling along with good fuel consumption. The Volvo 9700 DD is certified to run on both conventional diesel and renewable fuels such as HVO and RME.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses