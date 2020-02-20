Volvo Buses launches all-new double-decker for express operations

Volvo Buses is expanding its range of award-winning tourist and long-distance coaches with the launch of an all-new double-decker. The Volvo 9700 DD is the next step in the development of the Volvo 9700 and Volvo 9900 long-distance coaches, and it has been developed to meet high customer demands on greater passenger capacity, flexibility, comfort and safety.

“With the Volvo 9700 DD we can now offer our customers a comprehensive range of tourist and express buses with premium features. The express bus sector is growing quickly in the Nordic region and for many operators the Volvo 9700 DD is a longed-for model that extends capacity and productivity,” says Niklas Orre, Vice President, Coach Sales.

Since the bus features enhanced connectivity the bus operator benefits from better real-time monitoring and is able to see how the vehicle is being driven and can also plan servicing for optimal efficiency. Thanks to Zone Management – using a computer to regulate vehicle speed in sensitive areas – the operator also gets improved safety and lower fuel consumption.

The Volvo 9700 DD, which can carry up to 96 passengers, has been developed to give passengers the best possible comfort on both short and long journeys. The coach is equipped with Volvo’s in-house designed ergonomic seats and a climate system featuring separate zones for passengers and driver. There is a wide range of sound systems, multimedia systems and passenger information systems to choose between. Door openings, centre aisle, stairs and roof height both upstairs and downstairs are all dimensioned for quick boarding and exiting.

The driver’s compartment in the new double-decker is spacious and elevated to give a commanding view of the traffic. In order to improve traffic safety the Volvo 9700 DD is also equipped with several active safety systems such as electronically controlled brakes, electronic stability system and anti-skid system. The driver also benefits from Driver Alert Support, Lane Keeping Assistance and Collision Warning with Emergency Braking.

“In addition, we have fine-tuned the driving properties and the coach drives steadily and securely owing to a combination of improved suspension and damping allied to an ultra-light body. This together with the vehicle’s design makes the coach fuel-efficient too,” explains Niklas Orre.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses