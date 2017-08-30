Volvo Buses at Busworld Kortrijk 2017: Electromobility and safety in focus

With more than 3500 sold hybrids, electric hybrids and electric buses globally, Volvo Buses is continuing to develop technology for electric propulsion. At Busworld the company will for instance reveal the latest version of its all-electric offering, the Volvo 7900 Electric, together with the OppCharge charging system.

The first four Volvo 7900 Electric buses entered operation in early summer 2017 in the city of Differdange in Luxemburg. Since then several more orders have been signed, with Harrogate in England and Malmö in Sweden among the cities that have placed orders for Volvo’s electric buses. Next year Volvo Buses is planning to test all-electric articulated buses in regular operations in the company’s home town of Gothenburg, where electrically powered 10- and 12-metre buses and electric hybrids have already long provided regular service.

At Busworld Volvo Buses will also present a range of solutions in the field of active safety and autonomous driving, for both city buses and long-distance models. The “thinking bus” simulator will give visitors the chance to test how Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS), the Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection System, Bus Stop Docking Concept and many other solutions work in realistic situations.

For visitors who want to get behind the wheel of a real bus, there is the chance of a test drive in models such as the Volvo 7900 Hybrid Articulated and the Volvo 9900 with VDS.

The Volvo Buses exhibition is at stand 502 in Hall 5.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.