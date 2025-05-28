Volvo achieves milestone with over 1 million tonnes hauled autonomously at Brønnøy Kalk

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) has reached a major milestone in mining efficiency and productivity, successfully hauling over one million tonnes of limestone autonomously for customer Brønnøy Kalk in Norway.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) has reached a major milestone in mining efficiency and productivity, successfully hauling over one million tonnes of limestone autonomously for customer Brønnøy Kalk in Norway. This achievement underscores the transformative impact of autonomous technology in the mining and quarrying industries.

Unleashing the power of autonomy

To date, the autonomous transport solution at Brønnøy Kalk in Velfjord, Norway, has covered more than 220,000 kilometers—the equivalent of over five laps around the equator—and moved 1 million tonnes of limestone, approximately the weight of 273 Eiffel Towers. This operational track record underscores the proven performance of Volvo’s autonomous transport solutions under demanding, real-world conditions.

Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions, states, “Hauling over one million tonnes of limestone autonomously is a remarkable accomplishment. This milestone highlights how our autonomous technology is already driving meaningful results for customers like Brønnøy Kalk, turning what was once a vision of the future into a reality today.”

Raymond Langfjord, General Manager at Brønnøy Kalk, adds, “Our decision to adopt autonomy was driven by the need to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity. This milestone highlights the progress we have made and the capabilities of Volvo’s autonomous transport solutions. We are proud to be at the forefront of industry innovation and to serve as a prime example of what autonomous technology can achieve.”

Operating in challenging conditions

The autonomous transport solution at Brønnøy Kalk includes seven Volvo FH trucks equipped with V.A.S.’s proprietary virtual driver technology. These trucks operate under challenging conditions, efficiently navigating a five-kilometer route between the mine and crusher, which includes steep inclination and tunnels. A wheel loader operator manages operations via a touch screen, coordinating truck loading and hauling. In 2023, V.A.S. reached a major milestone for the industry by removing the safety driver at Brønnøy Kalk.

Beyond trucks: A comprehensive autonomous transport ecosystem

Operating under the product name Autona/earth, the solution implemented at Brønnøy Kalk extends beyond autonomous trucks. It encompasses a fully integrated ecosystem that includes infrastructure, operations, training, maintenance, repairs, and fleet management. Delivered through a Transport as a Service (TaaS) model, Autona/earth is operated by V.A.S., who is the transport provider at Brønnøy Kalk. This model enables Brønnøy Kalk to leverage the benefits of autonomous transport without having to solve all the challenges that come with incorporating a new technology into existing operations.

Harnessing the Future: Scalable Efficiency and Safety

Innovative solutions like Autona/earth are set to revolutionize the mining and quarrying industries by enhancing safety by removing personnel from hazardous environments and productivity through continuous 24/7 operations.

“Autonomy is unlocking unprecedented potential in safety and productivity. Beyond these clear advantages, our solutions deliver substantial efficiency gains in mining operations through flexible fleet management, allowing customers to optimize the number of trucks in operation based on demand. Moreover, advanced data collection from sensors offers new avenues for operational insights and continuous improvements,” says Mikael Nyth, Operations Manager at V.A.S.

As the mining industry continues to evolve, Volvo Autonomous Solutions remains committed to pioneering advancements that redefine what is possible. This achievement at Brønnøy Kalk is just the beginning of a journey toward a safer, more productive future.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks