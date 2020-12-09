Volvo 7900 electric articulated: this is how it is made

Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is one of Volvo Buses’ latest contributions to the transition towards sustainable public transport. Press play on the image below and find out how this state-of-the-art-bus is made.

Since its launch in 2019, the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated has been sold to several cities in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, and Poland.

“It has been pure praise. These buses are a perfect match between capacity, driving range, and price, which makes it exactly right for this customer segment: medium to large cities that need sustainable and reliable high-capacity buses. The buses offer flexible charging solutions and can easily be integrated in any transport system that uses the industry standard interface CCS and OppCharge,” says Ulf Magnusson, SVP Business Unit Europe.

Volvo Buses is a pioneer within electromobility and launched the first hybrid buses back in 2008. Today, Volvo Buses delivers complete electrified system solutions and has a close collaboration with cities, PTA’s and operators all over Europe.

With our solutions, cities can offer its residents a mode of transport that is environmentally friendly, quiet, safe, and appreciated by both drivers and passengers. Ulf Magnusson, SVP Business Unit Europe

In order to ease the transition to sustainable public transport, Volvo Buses offers not only vehicles and charging infrastructure but also consultancy and services for route planning including Zone Management, vehicle servicing, and financing, in various forms of complete, turnkey solutions.

Volvo Buses is also continuously developing advanced connectivity solutions that helps to improve driver behavior and uptime and to increase safety.

Ulf Magnusson is convinced that Volvo Buses’ electromobility solutions will play an important role in the rapid transformation that is now taking place in many cities in Europe.

“With our solutions, cities can offer its residents a mode of transport that is environmentally friendly, quiet, safe, and appreciated by both drivers and passengers,” he says.

Volvo Buses´ offers a comprehensive range of electric buses and they are all manufactured in Volvo Buses’ production plant in Wroclaw, Poland. This modern facility has played an important role in Volvo Buses’ electromobility journey. In the last years, important investments have been made to meet the increasing demand for new technology and applications.

“We have a high level of competence in both production, engineering and product development, and have been able to adapt our manufacturing capabilities in an agile and fast pace,” says Petteri Vuori, VP Manufacturing Volvo Buses’ plant in Wroclaw.

We have a high level of competence in both production, engineering and product development, and have been able to adapt our manufacturing capabilities in an agile and fast pace. Petteri Vuori, VP Manufacturing Volvo Buses’ plant in Wroclaw

The largest single delivery of electric buses so far – 145 Volvo 7000 Electric Articulated for Gothenburg in Sweden – has had a great impact on Volvo Buses in Poland.

“Thanks to modularisation and good cross-functional preparations, we have tripled our production capacity of articulated buses in a short time,” says Petteri Vuori.

During the three weeks it takes to manufacture the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, the bus passes 21 workstations on the main line and the hands of many more highly skilled operators.

“Volvo Buses’ long experience with electrified buses, and access to Volvo Group’s resources and R&D, ensures our readiness for further development of electrification of public transportation. In the future, we expect to see an increase in the volumes of electrical buses. New applications and new demands from the markets and customers will give positive challenges for our team – we are prepared,” says Tomek Wcislo, VP Value Chain City Business Unit Europe.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses