Volumes in line with JLR’s expectations in challenging first quarter

JLR today reports its wholesale and retail sales for the first quarter of FY26 (three‑months to 30 June 2025). Volumes reduced, in line with the company’s expectations, following a challenging quarter. This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models1 ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs.

Wholesale volumes for the first quarter were 87,286 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), down 10.7% year‑on‑year and down 21.7% compared to Q4 FY25. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter were up in MENA2 (20.5%), Overseas (4.6%) and China (1.0%), and down in North America (‑12.2%), Europe (‑13.6%) and the UK (‑25.5%); the UK was most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models.

Retail sales for the first quarter of 94,420 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 15.1% year‑on‑year and down 12.8% compared to Q4 FY25.

The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 77.2% of total wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26, up from 66.3% in the prior quarter and 67.8% year‑on‑year, reflecting the prioritisation of JLR’s most profitable models.

JLR will report its full financial results for Q1 FY26 on Friday 8 August 2025.

SOURCE: JLR