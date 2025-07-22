Voltaira Group expands SASO-certified portfolio with Royal Series AC Charger, strengthening FIT’s position in the MENA market

Foxconn Interconnect Technology, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (2317-TW), is continuing to gain momentum in the Middle East with its electric vehicle (EV) charging business

Voltaira, FIT’s global one-mobility brand, has announced that its Royal Series AC Charger has officially received SASO certification, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to excellence and compliance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This achievement comes on the heels of a series of strategic developments. In May, FIT announced the formation of its joint venture Smart Mobility, based in Riyadh, to drive localized operations in the region. Smart Mobility’s first launch of products — including the Voltaira Anoles Series AC Charger, a recipient of the iF Design Award, and the high-power Voltaira SE DC Charger — have already been successfully deployed and tested in Saudi Arabia, with both products also receiving SASO certification.

The Anoles SeriesAC Charger has received strong market interest, with early orders secured shortly after launch, signaling a clear product-market fit in the region. In parallel, the Voltaira SE DC Charger has been invited for operational use at several prominent Government locations, a testament to its high-performance reputation and compliance with public sector standards. Furthermore, trial operations of Smart Mobility’s Charging Point Management System (CPMS) have officially commenced — marking a critical milestone in Voltaira’s move toward delivering not just hardware, but complete smart mobility solutionstailored for the MENA region.

The newly certified Royal Series AC Charger further exemplifies FIT’s design and engineering capabilities. Purpose-built for the MENA region, the Royal Series features bold geometric aesthetics, a refined black-and-gold finish, and a signature gold cable hook that elegantly manages the 7-meter charging cable — an embodiment of user-centric design, performance, and regional sophistication.

Offered in 7, 11, and 22 kW configurations, the Royal AC Charger adds to Voltaira’s growing portfolio of premium AC and DC charging solutions tailored for the region’s unique environmental, cultural, and functional requirements.

With multiple iF Design Awards and Red Dot recognitions, FIT’s in-house design team continues to deliver world-class hardware that meets and exceeds the region’s high expectations on performance, aesthetics, and quality.

Looking ahead, FIT Group is actively preparing for the next phase of localization — a planned Smart Mobility manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s Saudi Made vision. This move will not only enable faster deployment and tailored production but also demonstrate FIT’s long-term commitment to building local value chains in support of Vision 2030.

“The Royal Series is more than a product launch; it’s a validation of our MENA-specific design strategy and a signal of FIT’s long-term intent in the region,” said Waheed Khairy, Chief Sales Officer at Smart Mobility. “With our SASO-certified portfolio and plans for local manufacturing underway, we’re positioning Smart Mobility as a key contributor to Saudi Arabia’s EV charging ecosystem.”

SOURCE: Foxconn