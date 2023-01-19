Volta Trucks welcomes Claes Nilsson to its Board of Directors

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has appointed Claes Nilsson to its Board of Directors

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has appointed Claes Nilsson to its Board of Directors.

Claes Nilsson joins the Volta Trucks Board following an extensive career in commercial vehicles with AB Volvo, where he held the position of President of Volvo Trucks and member of its Executive Board. Prior to this, he was responsible for Volvo Trucks regions in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa, as well as previously being responsible for Strategy, Business Development and Product Planning, both regionally and globally. He’s also held Board positions for Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Venture Capital, and several market companies across AB Volvo.

Claes brings a deep understanding and knowledge of the commercial vehicle industry to the Board of Directors, including retail, aftersales service, supply chain, financing, leasing, and rental as well as the body builder marketplace.

Announcing the appointment of Claes Nilsson, Douglas Snyder, President of Luxor Capital Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks, said:

“The appointment of Claes Nilsson comes just two months after the appointment of Karl Viktor Schaller to the Volta Trucks Board. These new appointments further strengthen the deep experience within the Board, bringing key industry expertise and validation to the company as it focuses on its commercial operations, and converting the initial interest generated in the full-electric Volta Zero into confirmed and binding orders. These customer truck orders will be built early this year on our production line in Steyr, Austria.”

Claes Nilsson added; “It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks. I am very impressed with the vision and plans the company has to deliver electric commercial vehicles and thereby contribute to a more sustainable transport industry. The product is clearly a world-first concept, both in terms of an optimized electric truck and for the safety of drivers and other road users. The operational model and the speed that Volta Trucks has worked is also contributing to my excitement. Most importantly though, is the positive impression of the people I have been in contact with. With my experience from many years in the truck industry, I look forward to supporting the company in its future progress.”

