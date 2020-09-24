Volta Trucks to appoint new Chairman and Board Member to accelerate the company’s momentum

Following the recent launch of the Volta Zero, the first purpose-built full-electric large commercial vehicle, Volta Trucks will announce the appointment of a new Chairman of the Board of Directors plus a new Board Member, strengthening the company’s position as a world leading manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles and services provider.

Mr. Essa Al-Saleh will be appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks, having recently stepped down after 22 years with Agility, having spent the last 13 years as President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Integrated Logistics for Agility. In his tenure, Mr Al-Saleh led the development of Agility GIL from 300 to 18,000 employees and from $150m to $4bn of revenues, with operations in over 100 countries. Essa Al-Saleh brings his experience in scaling businesses across the globe, supporting teams to grow with a view to drive new innovation in the supply chain including a clear focus on sustainability and the decarbonisation of the logistics industry. Essa Al-Saleh holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University and an MBA from Boston College.

Concurrently, Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen is to join the Volta Trucks’ Board of Directors. Mr Bardenfleth-Hansen brings 10 years of commercial experience of scaling Tesla in the Nordics, EMEA and Japan, culminating as Director of EMEA Business Development. He introduced Tesla into the key Norwegian market and helped establish the sales organisation throughout northern Europe. He also oversaw business expansion in Europe, Middle East and Asia, including responsibility for the region’s P+L, market entry and more than 50 store openings. Most recently, he’s been Chief Growth Officer for StreetScooter GmbH, a DPDHL subsidiary that manufacturers a two-seat, last mile and inner-city logistics vehicle, where he is responsible for international sales and after-sales, marketing and product.

Both announcements will follow the appointment of Dr. Seshu Bhagavathula who joined the Volta Trucks’ Board of Directors in August 2020.

Co-Founder of Volta Trucks, Carl-Magnus Norden, said;

“I’m delighted to be welcoming Essa Al-Saleh as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks. His extensive understanding of the global logistics industry, as well as his clear experience of growing fledgling organisations into globally successful businesses, will bring great benefits to the start-up Volta Trucks company. With Essa, Peter and Dr. Seshu Bhagavathula, the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks has extensive global knowledge and experience of the automotive and commercial vehicle industry, as well as the needs and expectations of our logistics operator customers.”

The current acting chairman, representing seed investor Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström, Mr Tomas Bergström said;

“I’m very pleased to hand the Chair to Essa and to also see Peter join the Board of Volta Trucks. Their backgrounds in highly relevant areas speak for themselves and will certainly help to accelerate the Volta Trucks’ journey.”

Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström and Carl-Magnus Norden, together representing more than 50% of the shares and votes of Volta Trucks, intend to vote in favour of the nominations at an EGM that will be held soon.

SOURCE: Volta Trucks