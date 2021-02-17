Volta Trucks selects Proterra to supply vehicle battery for full-electric Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, the full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has selected Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, as the battery supplier for the Volta Zero. The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built, full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner city freight distribution.

This significant contract completes Volta Trucks’s strategic sourcing of the electric powertrain. Volta Zero vehicles are scheduled to start customer trials later in 2021, with tens of thousands of trucks expected on the roads soon after series production starts around 12 months later.

The Proterra-supplied battery will give the Volta Zero a real-world range of 200kms on a single charge. This distance is more than enough for most inner city logistics and distribution vehicles which spend most of their operating time in slow-moving start / stop traffic. The Proterra battery pack delivers industry-leading energy density and a customizable design. This allows the battery in the Volta Zero to be located between the chassis rails – its safest possible location for the design.

The collaboration represents US-based Proterra’s entry into the European truck market. Proterra’s battery technology has been proven over 17 million miles driven by its own transit vehicles and has also been chosen by other world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vans, school buses, coaches, low-floor shuttles, and construction equipment.

Proterra batteries feature passive and active safety features, liquid thermal conditioning, and adheres to state-of-the-art functional safety standards, including ISO 26262 (up to ASIL C). The Proterra battery is designed to deliver over 4,000 recharge cycles over 10 years, without significant degradation, to ensure the longevity of the vehicle.

Jack Allen, Proterra Chief Executive Officer, said, “Embracing clean, quiet transportation for all not only benefits how we move people around cities and towns, but also how we provide goods and services to the communities we live in. Proterra is excited to work with Volta Trucks as we accelerate the transition to 100% clean transportation and deliver Proterra Powered clean energy vehicles to communities across Europe.”

Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra Powered and Energy, added, “Proterra and Volta Trucks share a common vision of clean, healthy communities served by zero-emission, electric vehicles. We look forward to building our relationship together as we support Volta Trucks in the development of the revolutionary Volta Zero commercial vehicle.”

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Rob Fowler, concluded, “I’m delighted to welcome Proterra – a world-class innovative engineering partner – to the supply chain for the Volta Zero. When talking to our extensive group of customers, vehicle range is uppermost in their minds as it sits at the heart of the vehicle’s ability to deliver for them. It was therefore imperative that we work with an industry-leader to ensure the quality, longevity, and safe performance of the battery. Proterra’s cutting-edge but well-proven battery technology perfectly delivers all of this for us and our customers.”

