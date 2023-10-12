Volta Trucks secures new partnership with Societe Generale Equipment Finance to expand Truck as a Service lease offering for customers

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF) and Volta Trucks partner to support customers with individual integrated equipment finance solutions

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced a partnership with SGEF to offer vehicle financing as part of Volta Trucks’ Truck as a Service (TaaS) solution.

SGEF is a global leader and award-winning funder for equipment and vendor financing, working in a variety of industries and supporting businesses for over 25 years. SGEF is offering Volta Trucks’ customers Operating and Finance Lease funding programmes to support customer agreements across its European markets for up to eight years.

Volta Trucks offers its innovative Truck as a Service solution to enable a seamless, simplified and tailored transition to an electric fleet by providing seven turnkey product solutions, such as financing, insurance, and service & maintenance, enabling operators to maximise vehicle uptime and operational efficiency.

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh said: “We’re delighted to partner with Societe Generale Equipment Finance. Their extensive financial expertise will help us to expand our reach, accelerate fleet adoption and drive positive change in the industry. These bespoke finance offerings paired with the residual value of the Volta Zero means we can provide customers with a lower Total Cost of Ownership as we continue to push the transition to an all-electric future.”

SGEF Chief Commercial Officer Florence Roussel-Pollet said: “At Societe Generale Equipment Finance, we are committed to supporting sustainable initiatives that contribute to a greener future. This financial support will enable businesses to embrace the progression to electric fleets, fostering sustainability and innovation in the industry. We are thrilled to play a role in advancing electric fleet solutions across Europe.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks