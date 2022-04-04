Volta Trucks reveals its first Truck as a Service customer operations centre in Paris to maintain the full-electric Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has revealed its first ‘Volta Trucks Hub’ that will deliver its Truck as a Service customer-focused operations as the first full-electric Volta Zeros start customer evaluation in mid-2022

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has revealed its first ‘Volta Trucks Hub’ that will deliver its Truck as a Service customer-focused operations as the first full-electric Volta Zeros start customer evaluation in mid-2022. This important milestone confirms the first location where vehicles will be serviced and maintained in Paris, with confirmation of the London Hub location due shortly.

The ‘Volta Trucks Hub, Paris’ will operate eight workshop bays for the routine servicing of vehicles, including the new and innovative equipment needed to keep full-electric commercial vehicles well maintained, to minimise down-time. The Hub will also host admin offices, a Volta Trucks Academy training centre and Call Centre that will provide the interface between customers and the company’s team of technical and commercial experts, 24/7/365.

The first ‘Volta Trucks Hub, Paris’ is in Bonneuil-sur-Marne, to the south-east of Paris, and will serve the important logistics centres of Rungis, Orly, Créteil, and Bonneuil where the first Volta Trucks’ customers already have distribution warehouses. The facility has easy access to the A86 Périphérique and is also near the extension of the N406 road towards the Haropa port that provides river and train terminals for several potential customers. The facility offers 2,100m2 on a 5,000m2 plot and will serve more than 600 trucks per year.

The first ‘Volta Trucks Hub, Paris’ is part of a wider representation strategy that will see a vehicle service offering across all initial launch locations of Paris, London, Madrid, Milan, the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, and the Randstad region of the Netherlands. The first Hub in Paris will cover the south of the city, with an additional Hub covering the main logistics and distribution centres in the north of Paris to be confirmed soon. The Volta Trucks site strategy covers large metropolitan areas next to logistics centres but is also designed to anticipate the imminent shift towards multi-modal transport including rivers and trains, not just focused on the continental long-distance transport network.

The network of ‘Volta Trucks Hubs’ will be a critical enabler of the company’s innovative Truck as a Service offer, that sets out to revolutionise the finance and servicing of commercial vehicle fleets. Truck as a Service will accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles by delivering a frictionless and hassle-free way to electrify fleets, while de-risking the migration for Fleet Operators. Truck as a Service supports every step of the electrification migration by offering a single, affordable, monthly fee that funds the use of a full-electric Volta Zero vehicle, and all of its servicing, maintenance, insurance, and training requirements. It will even provide a replacement Volta Zero when needed, maximising the uptime and operational efficiency of the vehicle.

Confirming the first Volta Trucks Hub, Paris, Casper Norden, Chief Fleet Solutions Officer of Volta Trucks, said; “The confirmation of our first Truck as a Service Hub is a significant milestone on our journey to the production of our vehicles. Uptime is critical for our customers, and the forthcoming opening of this facility gives our customers the confidence to know where their vehicles will be maintained to the highest standards. It also gives us a base for our Volta Trucks Academy training school for drivers, sales teams, and the technicians who will work on the vehicles. It gives us a Hub and a home in every market, with Paris as our first. I look forward to rolling out similar facilities in London soon, and all of our other European launch cities in 2023.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks