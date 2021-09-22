Volta Trucks partners with Sibros to deliver fully connected vehicle systems to electric commercial vehicle fleets

Sibros connected platform to bring real time vehicle data, geofencing and remote diagnostics to the Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced that Sibros, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, will provide Sibros’ connected software-based solutions for the Volta Zero – the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle created specifically for city centre freight distribution.

The partnership will provide end-to-end software and data solutions that begin with the integration of the Sibros OTA Deep Logger to provide Volta Trucks with real time, relevant, vehicle and fleet data management positioning Volta Trucks at the centre of a new era for smart transportation. The connected vehicle platform will allow customers access to driver alerts, charging infrastructure, over-the-air updates for navigation and content as well as service, insurance, and maintenance data. This will increase productivity and bring efficiency and profitability to its customers’ businesses. It will provide Volta Trucks with full transparency and control over what data is collected and who it’s shared with, enabling customers to benefit from, and better understand, their data.

“We are thrilled to partner with Volta Trucks to accelerate the development of their connected platform for vehicles and fleets,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. “They are bringing some of the most visually stunning and innovative electric vehicles to market with a world class team that combines new age thinking with classic OEM expertise. OTA software updates, data management and analysis are all crucial components in bringing customised, safe and sustainable vehicles to the world.”

Volta Trucks will utilize data insights to increase vehicle efficiencies, bringing increased productivity and profitability to its customer’s businesses. Volta Trucks will also be able to use the connected platform to share data with its global partners looking to develop solutions based on those insights.

“This partnership is a natural step for Volta Trucks. We will now be able to perform remote diagnostics and data analysis for use towards our ambition of zero downtime and better operational efficiency for our partners and customers”, said Ian Collins, Chief Product Officer of Volta Trucks. “We are confident that working closely with Sibros will enable us to revolutionise last-mile logistics and allow us to easily expand and scale our business, while concentrating on our goal of being the safest large commercial vehicle manufacturer.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks