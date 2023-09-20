Volta Trucks drives customer experience and Truck as a Service automation with Spryker

Volta Trucks announces new partnership with Spryker

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider has announced a new partnership with Spryker, the leading composable commerce platform for advanced business marketplaces. The innovative project will be implemented in partnership with Amazon Web Services.

Volta Trucks’ ambition is to simplify truck ownership and ease the transition to an all-electric fleet through their innovative Truck as a Service (TaaS) offering. Spryker will help to accelerate its vision by bringing the TaaS model to life digitally and will play a pivotal role in enabling Volta Trucks’ rapid development of essential digital functionality while maintaining flexibility to adapt.

Martin Hofmann, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Volta Trucks, said;

“As a new innovative disrupter in the commercial vehicle market, we don’t have the same challenges which a traditional truck manufacturer might have. We have learned from legacy companies how to do things differently. The underlying technology and the way we are able to compose the platform will unconditionally put our customers in the centre and deliver the highest value to their business, as uptime and service of our vehicles is one of our key areas of focus. We chose to partner with Spryker to get ahead of the game and invest in the best possible technology for servicing spare parts for our customers.”

Shiv Tailor, VP of Enterprise Technology at Volta Trucks, added;

“The success of our TaaS offering relies on our ability to pivot quickly based on how our customers interact with our trucks. Having the flexibility to iterate quickly is invaluable to us. Spryker’s platform enables us to react and innovate more efficiently.”

In the first phase of the project, Volta Trucks will build a comprehensive parts catalogue, driven by an aggressive timeline that is made possible by Spryker’s out-of-the-box functionalities. In the second phase, Volta Trucks will continue its journey of digital transformation by focusing on the development of an advanced ordering system, introducing additional functionalities while enhancing the overall user experience.

Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker, said;

“What Volta Trucks is doing is truly disruptive in the industry and we are proud to support it. Their approach aligns with the global shift towards sustainable mobility, making them a key innovator in the automotive space. By utilising Spryker’s intelligent composable platform, designed specifically for sophisticated transactions, Volta Trucks will be able to create new business models with complex pricing elements quickly, easily, and with a faster return on investment. This collaboration will drive forward innovation that empowers businesses to embrace a more efficient and sustainable future.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks