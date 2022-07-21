Volta Trucks confirms its first customer ‘Studio’ and commercial headquarters in France

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has revealed the details of its first customer ‘Studio’ and headquarter building in Paris, as it prepares for the first full-electric Volta Zero commercial vehicles to start operating on the city’s streets by the end of the year

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has revealed the details of its first customer ‘Studio’ and headquarter building in Paris, as it prepares for the first full-electric Volta Zero commercial vehicles to start operating on the city’s streets by the end of the year.

The ‘Volta Trucks Studio’ in Paris is the first of many in-market headquarter offices where the company will operate its commercial operations and welcome customers during the sales process. The Studio experience will be educational, informative and also displaying the essence of the Volta Trucks brand.

The ‘Volta Trucks Studio’ is on the historic Rue Edouard VII, off the Boulevard des Capucines in the 9th Arrondissement of Paris, linking the Madeleine and Opera districts. The central facility is perfectly located amongst offices, shops, homes, restaurants, hotels and theatres, and near where many of the company’s customers will live and work.

The ‘Volta Trucks Studio’ concept complements the recently announced ‘Volta Trucks Hub’ facility that will deliver its Truck as a Service maintenance and aftersales operations, as well as hosting admin offices, a Volta Trucks Academy training centre and a Call Centre that will provide the interface between customers and the company’s team of technical and commercial experts, 24/7/365. The recently announced ‘Volta Trucks Hub’ in Paris is in Bonneuil-sur-Marne, to the south-east of Paris, and will serve the important logistics centres of Rungis, Orly, Créteil and Bonneuil-sur-Marne, where Volta Trucks’ customers have distribution warehouses.

Paris is one of two EU launch markets for Volta Trucks, as well as London. Under current legislation, diesel engine vehicles will be banned from operating in Paris from 2024 as all French cities of more than 150,000 residents adopt new Low Emissions Zones. As part of this legislation, the French government is offering incentives of up to €100,000 for the transition to zero-tailpipe emission vehicles, making the acceleration of fleet electrification of paramount importance to French fleet operators.

The company will soon announce the location of the Volta Trucks Hub in London, but the London Studio operations will be managed within the company’s Commercial and Research and Development base on the M4 corridor between Reading and Bracknell, close to the operations of its UK customers. Studios and Hub locations will be confirmed across the remaining EU launch cities of Madrid, Milan, the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, and the Randstad region of the Netherlands in due course.

Confirming the first Volta Trucks Studio in Paris, Essa Al-Saleh, said; “Since its inception, Volta Trucks has taken an innovative, industry-redefining, customer centric approach to commercial vehicles. The ground-up design of our full-electric Volta Zero and our unique Truck as a Service ownership model are two good examples. Now, we will redefine the face-to-face customer experience with the first of many Volta Trucks Studios, located near where our customers live and work. Customers tell us that they don’t want to visit a large, old-school, out-of-town showroom where, inevitably, the truck they want isn’t on display. They would like to have discussions with a product expert in an intimate and non-pressured environment. And when the time comes to see and demonstrate the truck, it will be delivered to them so they can understand how it works in their own depot. That’s the Volta Trucks Way. To have the market’s commercial operations and staff all together under one roof will also ensure that whatever the topic of customer conversation, a Volta Trucks expert will always be on hand.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks