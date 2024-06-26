Volkswagen: World premiere for the most powerful Golf: New R and R Variant launch with 245 kW (333 PS)

All-wheel drive R models now with sharper design, DCC adaptive chassis control, upgraded interieur and a new infotainment system as standard

The Golf R and Golf R Variant are on the starting line: Volkswagen presents the two new top-of-the-range Golf models in a world premiere. They come with optimised driving dynamics, exclusive standard equipment and an output of 245 kW (333 PS). The new maximum output has increased by 10 kW (14 PS) compared with the predecessors of these models. The top speed of 250 km/h can be boosted by another 20 km/h to 270 km/h with the optional R-Performance package. This makes these two Golf R versions the world’s fastest Volkswagen production models, alongside the Arteon R Shooting Brake. Pre-sales start on 3 July in Germany. The Golf R will be available from €53,795, and from €55,065 as an estate (Golf R Variant). An additional option: the Golf R Black Edition, an exclusive all-black model available from €58,440.

Sharper design, expanded range of R-specific equipment. The new R models are based on the eighth generation of the Golf, which received a major update this year. The dynamism is reflected in the redesigned front with its LED Plus headlights, an illuminated VW badge and air curtains in the bumper, as well as the new LED tail light clusters. The new 19-inch “Warmenau” forged wheels are available as an optional extra. These have an appealingly clean design, a weight of just eight kilograms per rim and efficient brake cooling, which is especially advantageous when driving on a racetrack.

The infotainment system’s hardware and software have also been revamped and feature the largest display (diagonal: 32.8 cm) offered by Volkswagen. Operation has also been significantly improved thanks to new graphics and a fresh menu structure for the touch display. The control of the illuminated touch sliders for the automatic climate control and volume control as well as the voice assistant IDA, which accesses the AI-based software “ChatGPT” to answer questions, have also been newly developed. Additionally, the responsiveness of the touch steering wheel has been optimised.

The Golf R models are equipped with the enhanced Digital Cockpit Pro as standard (display diagonal: 26 cm). In addition to the classic views available in other models in the product line, the Digital Cockpit Pro in the Golf R offers an enhanced Sport Skin, featuring a central round rev counter with an R-specific design, as well as the R-View with a horizontal rpm display.

Interior in a class of its own. The interior of the Golf R models is ergonomically tailored to the driver and exclusively refined in the “R” style. The driver and front passenger sit on top sports seats with integrated head restraints. There will again be an optional black nappa leather interior with carbon-look elements with blue applications in the side area and an “R logo” in the seat backrest. Also available as an option: interior applications in real carbon. These equipment details underline how high-quality the exclusive overall concept of the new Golf R has been designed.

Golf R – for maximum performance. The new R models have an impressive output of 245 kW (333 PS), which the powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged engine transmits to a 7-speed DSG and the 4MOTION all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring. The latter improves driving stability and agility by distributing the drive power individually to the rear wheels to optimise cornering. The torque of the new models is 420 Nm. The top speed of 250 km/h can be boosted by another 20 km/h to 270 km/h with the optional R-Performance package.

R-Performance package – more fun behind the wheel thanks to additional modes. In addition to the higher top speed, the R-Performance package offers two additional modes for motorsport enthusiasts who also drive on roads and tracks away from normal road traffic: Drift and Special. “Special” mode has been specifically adapted to the conditions on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Additional downforce is provided by a larger roof spoiler through which the air flow is routed. The R-Performance package for the new model also includes the GPS lap timer and the G-meter – both of which are displayed in the Digital Cockpit Pro.

The Vehicle Dynamics Manager optimises the driving experience. Adaptive chassis control (DCC) – fitted as standard in vehicles sold in Germany – is a technology that continuously reacts to the road surface and driving situation, while taking account of various elements including steering, braking and acceleration manoeuvres. The lateral dynamic components of the DCC running gear are coordinated and further optimised by the Vehicle Dynamics Manager. Consequently, DCC always provides the highest level of driving comfort and optimum driving dynamics. This allows the new R-models to effortlessly strike a balance between everyday driving and sportiness at all times. The Golf R Variant provides a particularly high degree of flexibility: with a maximum luggage compartment volume of 1,642 litres (with folded rear seat backrests), it offers generous stowage space.

Exclusive Golf R Black Edition. The exclusive model, which can be ordered directly at market launch, has a sophisticated dark look: with darker VW badges and R logos, black R brake callipers with a dark R logo, black 19-inch Estoril wheels and black tailpipe trims. The darkened IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are another standard feature. The equipment scope also includes the R-Performance package, which is an optional extra for other models.

The Golf R, a success story. Volkswagen R as a premium performance brand has already been offering special models for more than two decades. With their equipment for enhanced performance combined with expressive design, they generate enthusiasm all over the world in Volkswagen fans. The Golf R’s success story began in 2002 with the legendary Golf R32 – it and its four successors to date have sold well over 250,000 units.

SOURCE: Volkswagen