Volkswagen UK sales growth bucks the market

Demand for new Volkswagen cars continues to grow with the brand taking the number two sales spot in the UK not only in the all-important month of September but, now, also for the year-to-date.

Figures released today by the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) show that registrations of new Volkswagen models were up by 7.74% in September, compared with an overall market down by 9.27% during the same period.

And with a market share of 8.00% so far this year, Volkswagen is now the UK’s second biggest car brand.

The recently revised Golf has proved especially popular with British buyers in 2017, taking the top-spot in the best-sellers‘ list on two occasions so far. In September it was in second place, a position it has held during four other months this year.

The Polo, meanwhile, is a perennial favourite at sixth spot in September, compared with seventh overall year-to-date (YTD). The new, sixth-generation model became available to order earlier this week and is expected to be another hit with supermini buyers thanks to a notable increase in interior space and the availability of cutting-edge technology.

With overall UK sales of Alternatively Fuelled Vehicles (AFVs) growing again – up 41.0% in the month and 34.6% YTD – it is no surprise that the plug-in hybrid Golf GTE has performed especially well so far in 2017. Sales are up by more than 300% year-on-year to well over 3,000 so far – surpassing expectations for the year with another three months still to go.

The brand has been busy launching a raft of new products. Aside from the revised Golf, the new Tiguan is enjoying its first full year on sale, the revised up! range – now available with a turbocharged 1.0 TSI engine – continues its popularity, and the all-electric e-Golf has been updated with a significantly more powerful battery for better performance and a major increase in usable range. In addition, the Arteon, new Polo and T-Roc – Volkswagen’s first crossover – have all gone on sale.

But it doesn’t end there. Over the next few months Volkswagen is looking to tempt customers further with the advent of the exciting new up! GTI and Polo GTI hot hatches, the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace and the revised Golf SV.

Alison Jones, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “Despite the slowing market, Volkswagen continues to perform strongly in the UK. The brand is undergoing the biggest product offensive in its history to date, with highly appealing, class-leading models debuting in our Retailer showrooms.

“Combine this sophisticated new product range with our focus on the customer experience – especially through our award-winning Blended Retailing – and advances in both connectivity and e-mobility, and the future for Volkswagen in the UK looks very exciting.”

For more details on the full Volkswagen range – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s detailed online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

