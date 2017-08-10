Volkswagen Truck & Bus increases production in Brazil

In the first half of 2017, Volkswagen Truck & Bus markedly increased both production at its Brazilian plants and sales of the vehicles built there. At 11,750 units, sales at Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus improved by 16%. Scania, which also produces in Brazil, raised its sales figures by nearly 30% to 2,441 units. With a market share of just under 38%, Volkswagen Truck & Bus again managed to maintain its position as market leader in trucks in Brazil. With more than 200 million inhabitants, Brazil is the largest market in the region. This is thanks to a product strategy targeted also at growing export markets in the region. Demand in Argentina and Chile, for example, has developed particularly positively as well as in other countries such as Mexico, Russia, and South Africa.

In the wake of the rising demand for commercial vehicles from Brazil, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus resumed five-day working as of July 10. Thanks to its modular products, Scania has also been able to use capacity at its Brazilian plant and is exporting to markets outside the region, such as Russia.

Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG responsible for commercial vehicles, commented as follows: “Our long-term commitment in Brazil and our export strategy are paying off. We are seeing signs of a recovery in Brazil and are recording a significant increase in exports to other markets.”

