Volkswagen Truck & Bus continues its upward trend

From January to September 2017 inclusive Volkswagen Truck & Bus sold some 144,000 vehicles of the MAN, Scania, and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus brands. This is an increase of 9% on the same period in the previous year. In the first nine months of this year all three brands continued on their growth course.

In the first three quarters of this year MAN Truck & Bus sold some 62,400 vehicles, an increase of 5% on the same period in the previous year. At 19,150 units, sales at Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus recorded a rise of 23%. This growth in sales benefited both from the positive development in Brazil and from stimuli in exports. Sales at Scania rose to 63,960 units (+9%). Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus and the Volkswagen AG Board Member responsible for commercial vehicles, says: “We have achieved our sales targets and are very satisfied with the development of the Group. All brands made a positive contribution to this joint success.”

In the business with trucks, Volkswagen Truck & Bus was able to achieve a positive result between January and September 2017: at a total of 129,990 vehicles, sales exceeded the prior-year comparative period by 8%. Developments in the various regions differed, however: in the EU28+2 (EU member states, Norway and Switzerland) the 76,180 units sold by the brands marked a drop of 3%. In the first three quarters of this year, sales in South America totalled 21,200 units, a rise of 25%. In Argentina the increase in sales resulted from state reforms and from stimuli from the agricultural sector. In Russia signs of an economic recovery, pent-up demand and falling inflation rates led to a further considerable increase in sales. The main contribution to the major rise in sales in the Asia-Pacific region came from the positive development in China.

On the bus side too all three of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus brands recorded growth in sales in the first three quarters of the year: a total of 13,430 buses were sold, an increase of 10% on the same period in the previous year.

MAN: Installation of the RIO box in series production, premiere of the new Lion’s City bus

MAN reached a milestone in August with installation of the RIO box in series production of all Euro VI truck ranges in Europe. The RIO box is the basis for connecting the vehicle with the entire logistics sector and serves as the interface between vehicle and platform. All connected MAN trucks will thus be able to use numerous digital services from MAN and the digital brand RIO, but also from third-party providers.

As one of Europe’s leading bus manufacturers MAN has great expectations for its new MAN Lion’s City urban bus, which was presented in July. With its modern assistance systems the Lion’s City helps to improve safety in traffic and at the same time offers optimized running costs.

Scania: Market launch of the new XT range, LNG cooperation with Volkswagen Konzernlogistik

The presentation of the new XT range in September means that Scania now has at its disposal a new generation of construction vehicles that is designed to set standards in robustness and reliability. Various engine ratings and cabs make it possible to offer customers optimum solutions for their needs. The goal is, with an optimized range of eco-services, to enable the customer to run his business as efficiently as possible.

Scania has also extended its leading position in alternative drives and, together with Volkswagen Konzernlogistik, is supporting trucks that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG). One goal of this is to make transport within the Volkswagen Group too even more environmentally friendly. To this end more than 100 Scania LNG trucks will in future be deployed in northern Germany. Germany’s federal Ministries of Industry and Transport are backing this commitment, as are several trade associations.

Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus presents the new Delivery

Although the political and economic situation in Brazil is still difficult, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus reported a positive development in sales; this resulted both from the recovery of the Brazilian market and from exports. One highlight was the market launch of the completely newly developed Volkswagen Delivery in October. With these new light and medium-weight trucks Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus aims to strengthen its market position and is assuming that the economic upturn in the region will contribute to the success of the new model. The Brazilian commercial-vehicle brand of Volkswagen Truck & Bus has invested more than one billion real and almost four million test kilometres in the new model. Following the market launch in Brazil the new Delivery will be put on sale step by step in more than 30 markets. With gross weights ranging from 3.5 to 13 tonnes it is intended for both fleet operators and smaller transport companies.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of Volkswagen AG and, with its MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and RIO brands, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles. In 2016 the brands of Volkswagen Truck & Bus together sold some 184,000 vehicles. The range comprises light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, which are produced at 25 locations in 17 countries. On 31 December 2016 the company employed some 77,000 persons across the world within its commercial-vehicle brands. The Group has the ambition to realign transport as a system – with its products and services and as a partner for its customers.