Volkswagen Transporter is the smart choice for mobile smartphone and tablet repair service

Mobile smartphone and tablet repair company, WeFix, has signed an agreement with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to add eight new converted Transporters to its fleet every month, with plans to deploy over 100 vans between now and the end of 2019.

WeFix is the UK’s only manufacturer-approved mobile repair service, with fully-trained, security-cleared technicians, restoring Samsung and Apple smartphones and tablets in less than an hour, in specially converted Volkswagen Transporters.

The Transporters have been designed and converted to suit WeFix’s specific commercial needs. The purpose-built workshop includes a fully electric fit-out allowing for repair equipment to be operated independently as well as a diesel heater for the winter months, and custom-built furniture that holds stock and specialised tools.

Oliver Murphy, WeFix Managing Director, commented: “The Transporter is the perfect model for our business and the bespoke racking and conversion solutions accommodate all of our needs. The Volkswagen Transporters deliver on performance and reliability and the long wheelbase is ideal, providing a spacious interior to work in, while still being easy to manoeuvre around busy city centres and residential neighbourhoods.”

WeFix began its journey in 2014 with just one Volkswagen Transporter featuring a hand-built interior. Today, its fleet of 28 uniquely converted mobile repair workshops cover 78 per cent of the UK. In less than five years WeFix has grown from carrying out around 50 repairs per month to a current monthly average of 2,000; its aim being to increase that to 30,000 by the end of 2018.

David Hanna, Head of Fleet for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said “We are delighted to be working alongside such an innovative company. WeFix is all about making customers’ lives easier which fits perfectly with our ‘Working With You’ brand promise.”

WeFix, previously known as Reviveaphone, was started in Essex in 2014 by Oliver Murphy, who began his journey looking for investment on BBC Two‘s Dragons’ Den. To find out more about WeFix and see the converted Transporter in action, watch the video here. For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

