Volkswagen: Top marks in the Euro NCAP test: five stars for the ID.5, Polo and Taigo

Impressive safety ratings in all tested criteria

Hat-trick in the renowned Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) safety test: the new Volkswagen models ID.5, Polo and Taigo have each achieved the highest score possible with five out of five stars. The testers gave the all-electric SUV coupé and the two new small cars with combustion engines excellent ratings in all four tested criteria: the protection of adult occupants, children and vulnerable road users and standard assist systems.

The three Volkswagen models achieved very good scores above all in the category “Occupant protection for adults”. Here, the all-electric ID.5 received 93 percent of the total possible points, while the Polo and Taigo even achieved a score of 94 percent. The assessment is based on factors including frontal impact, lateral impact and whiplash tests. The outstanding resultfor the ID.5 was determined based on the crash tests and an assessment of the measures for the fastest possible rescue and recovery. A further important safety feature is the centre airbag for the front seats, which is installed in all three tested Volkswagen models. In the event of a side collision, this can help to prevent or at least reduce possible head contact between the persons in the first seat row.

The ID.5 achieved a result of 89 percent in the category “Protection of children”. This rating is based on three important aspects: in addition to the protection provided by child restraint systems in the event of a frontal or lateral impact, the focus here is also on the options for safe installation of child seats of various sizes, as well as the equipment that a vehicle offers for the safe transportation of children. The Polo (80 percent) and the Taigo (84 percent) also did very well in this category.

In the “Assist systems” category, the ID.5 impressed with 85 percent of the maximum score. Taigo and Polo each achieved 70 percent in this category. As standard equipment, they all feature the Driver Alert System, the Front Assist emergency braking system with city emergency braking function and pedestrian detection, as well as the Lane Assist lane keeping assistant. With the ID.5, the visual and acoustic seat belt reminders (in the first row of seats) as well as the seat occupancy recognition (in the second row of seats) were also considered and positively evaluated in this category.

In addition to occupant protection in vehicles, Euro NCAP also examines how well automatic emergency braking systems can protect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists in the event of an impending collision. Euro NCAP has determined that the Front Assist system – equipped as standard in the ID.5, Taigo and Polo – is very effective at detecting these road users. The area monitoring system recognises critical distance situations by means of a radar sensor and camera and helps to shorten the stopping distance. In danger situations, the system warns the driver visually and acoustically and also by means of a braking jolt and automatic braking. In the area of protection of pedestrians and cyclists, the ID.5 achieved a result of 76 percent, followed closely by the Taigo (71 percent) and Polo (70 percent).

Five stars in a row: new trio in good company With the five-star ratings across the board for the ID.5, Polo and Taigo, Volkswagen underlines its commitment to the highest safety standards and continues its series of successes: the ID.4 and compact ID.3 recently achieved the highest ratings in the Euro NCAP in April 2021 and October 2020 respectively. In 2019, the Golf and T-Cross also received top marks.

The Euro NCAP assessment programme has been a stringent benchmark for the safety level of new vehicles in Europe since 1997. It provides car buyers with up-to-date information on the safety of popular new models. In recent years, the test procedures and the requirements placed on standard assist systems and passive safety have become increasingly rigorous. Details on the individual tests are publicly available at www.euroncap.com.

SOURCE: Volkswagen