Volkswagen to offer SiriusXM® with 360L in 2021 model year vehicles

SiriusXM® and Volkswagen today announced that Volkswagen will begin introducing SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM’s newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – in most model year 2021 vehicles.

For model year 2021, the majority of Volkswagen models receive the all-new third generation of Volkswagen’s modular infotainment platform—MIB3. Every model that is equipped with MIB3 will offer SiriusXM with 360L, including the model year 2021 Arteon, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Jetta, Jetta GLI, and Tiguan. The Atlas, introduced as a MY21 vehicle this spring, will incorporate MIB3 and SiriusXM with 360L as a mid-year change for MY21.5.

Volkswagen owners receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM’s top tier All Access package with the purchase or lease of equipped 2021 model year vehicles and drive off the lot immediately enjoying SiriusXM.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice in entertainment than ever before. SiriusXM with 360L gives drivers and their passengers access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM’s recorded On Demand content whenever they want – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. It also delivers more live channels than ever from SiriusXM’s acclaimed satellite and streaming lineup, which features an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news and much more. SiriusXM with 360L’s personalized “For You” recommendations and ability to quickly access related content also make it easier than ever for listeners to discover more of the programming they love.

“Volkswagen’s 2021 lineup will be more connected than ever before,” says Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy for Volkswagen of America, Inc. “We’re pleased to offer SiriusXM with 360L to complement our new infotainment system.”

“We are excited to begin the rollout of SiriusXM with 360L in model year 2021 Volkswagens,” said Chris Paganini, VP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. “SiriusXM with 360L’s hybrid content delivery system gives drivers access to even more of the SiriusXM content they love, and a new level of personalization, right at their fingertips in Volkswagen’s easy-to-navigate infotainment system.”

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM’s exclusive streaming channels.

Access to over 10,000 hours of on demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener’s favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Smart “For You” content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen in an easy to use way.

Individual SiriusXM listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own SiriusXM favorites.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface allows for easy navigation between satellite and streaming channels and SiriusXM On Demand content.

“Related” recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and on demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing channel and content.



SiriusXM All Access delivers SiriusXM’s full lineup of varied programming, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicle on the SiriusXM app and on compatible connected devices and speakers in their home. For more on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways you can listen, go to www.SiriusXM.com.

SOURCE: Volkswagen