Volkswagen to end production of Golf for U.S. market

Volkswagen of America announced today that the critically-acclaimed Volkswagen Golf ended production for the U.S. market last week. Volkswagen expects that the model year 2021 Golf models built at the Puebla, Mexico plant will sustain sales of the affordable, European-designed hatchback through year end. The Golf family name will carry on in model year 2022 with the introduction of the all-new Mk 8 Golf GTI and Golf R, arriving this Fall.

“Over four decades, the Golf has delivered a great value to American drivers,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America, Inc. “It exemplified what Volkswagen does best—melding dynamic driving characteristics with purposeful packaging and unmatched quality. While the seventh-generation Golf will be the last of the base hatches sold here, the GTI and Golf R will carry its legacy forward.”

In the U.S., nearly 2.5 million Golf family models have been sold since 1974. A Golf model has earned a spot on Car and Driver’s 10Best list for the last 15 years in a row, and the current-generation Mk 7 Golf was named North American Car of the Year when it debuted for the 2015 model year.

The 2021 Golf is available in one well-equipped trim—the Golf TSI. It features a 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-injection engine, which makes 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The TSI® engine is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic®, and achieves EPA-estimated fuel economy of 29/39/33 (city/highway/combined) and 29/36/32 respectively.

The value-driven Golf TSI offers a host of standout features. On the exterior, LED DRLs and taillights give an unmistakable lighting signature, and automatic headlights with rain-sensing windshield wipers are standard, as are heated washer nozzles. Golf rides on 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, wrapped in 205/55 all-season tires and features KESSY® keyless access and a panoramic tilt-and-slide sunroof. Inside, premium materials are used throughout the driver-centric cabin, where leatherette steering wheel and seating surfaces and heated front seats are standard. Volkswagen Car-Net® and App-Connect keep drivers connected, and driver assistance features include Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America