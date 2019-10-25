Volkswagen Tiguan earns safety award with improved headlights

A new good headlight rating helps the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan earn the highest safety award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The midsize SUV qualifies for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award when equipped with specific headlights and an optional front crash prevention system.

The 2019 Tiguan earns good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

The Tiguan’s optional front crash prevention system earns a superior rating. In track tests it avoided a collision in the 12 mph test and reduced its impact speed by an average of 24 mph in the 25 mph test. The system also meets requirements for forward collision warning.

Models built after June and equipped with curve-adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist earn a good headlight rating. Earlier models with the same headlights earn only a marginal rating and therefore don’t qualify for an award. The Tiguan’s base halogen reflector headlights earn a poor rating.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations. It also needs an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

The Tiguan is the second model from Volkswagen to qualify for a 2019 safety award. The 2019 GTI qualifies for the TOP SAFETY PICK award.

SOURCE: IIHS