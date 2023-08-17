Volkswagen three-row ID. Buzz to appear at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Three-row ID. Buzz will be on display on the upper lawn at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ on Sunday, August 20

Volkswagen of America (VWGoA) is pleased to announce that the three-row ID. Buzz will appear at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week. Revealed in Huntington Beach, California in June, the three-row ID. Buzz has brought one of the greatest automotive icons ever—the VW Microbus—to the era of electric mobility.

The three-row ID. Buzz, tailored specifically for North America, will be on display as part of Volkswagen Group of America’s sponsorship of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The vehicle will be on display on the upper lawn at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ from the afternoon of Saturday, August 19 through Sunday, August 20.

The three-row ID. Buzz will be the latest addition to Volkswagen of America’s growing fleet of all-electric vehicles. The short wheelbase and cargo vehicle configurations are already available in Europe, and the long-wheelbase three-row model is planned for sale in the North American market starting in 2024.

As with the original Bus, the three-row ID. Buzz has a rear-mounted powerplant as standard, providing great traction, performance and agility. The rear motor produces 282 horsepower, in comparison to the two-row European-spec model, which debuted with 201 hp. The battery is also larger at 91 kWh (gross), compared with the two-row model’s 82 kWh battery. The efficient skateboard design—with the battery mounted in the floor—not only saves space, but also contributes to better handling by locating a large percentage of the vehicle’s weight low down in the structure. All-wheel drive is available for the three-row ID. Buzz at launch, with about 330 hp and dual motors.

Retro cues throughout are a throwback to the original Bus, while reinterpreting the design for the future. The iconic oversized VW logo is illuminated, with a light line that extends to either side, connecting to the LED headlights. Bold exterior colors, with an available two-tone color palette, include many found on the two-row ID. Buzz—Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow and Mahi Green, for example. Others, such as Cabana Blue, Metro Silver, and Indium Grey, are all-new.

Inside, attention has been paid to every detail—from the retro-inspired wood-optic dash to the whimsical Play and Pause pedals from the 2017 I.D. BUZZ concept, to ID. Buzz easter eggs scattered throughout the vehicle. The removable center console includes flexible storage on top, with two unique dividers that double as a bottle opener and ice scraper, as well as two additional compartments below.

