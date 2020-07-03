Volkswagen: The new Tiguan is available to order now

Volkswagen is launching the presales of the new Tiguan straight after its world premiere. Volkswagen brand’s best-seller will now not only feature a sharper exterior design, the vehicle will also come with a host of technical innovations: The different powertrain options have an array of sustainable innovations. New control and assist systems guarantee even more convenience and the Tiguan brings a wide range of online-based services and functions on board thanks to the next generation of Infotainment system (MIB3). Four engine and gearbox combinations are initially available to order for the new Tiguan, the entry-model price for the Tiguan (1.5 l TSI engine generating 96 kW / 130 PS02 with 6-speed manual gearbox) is €28,205.55 in Germany.

The Tiguan’s current product range is based on four specification lines. The basic Tiguan version includes elements, such as 17-inch Montana alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather multi-function steering wheel, Premium multi-function display, proactive occupant protection system in combination with Front Assist and the new MIB3 Infotainment system generation’s Composition radio (with eight speakers). Above this is the “Life” specification line. The two top-of-the-range lines in the new Tiguan are “Elegance” and “R-Line”. The more sophisticated equipment lines include additional features as well as assist and convenience systems as standard to either lend the Tiguan an elegant (Elegance) or more sporty appearance (R-Line). New assist systems, such as Travel Assist0304, thanks to which the Tiguan offers assisted driving up to speeds of 210 km/h, provide added convenience and are optionally available. The Tiguan can also be upgraded with numerous optional equipment, such as tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof or towing bracket or the vehicle is always online thanks to the most recent MIB3 Infotainment system generation.

Four engine and gearbox combinations are available from the outset: two petrol engines, the 1.5 TSI generating 96 kW / 130 PS02 featuring 6-speed manual gearbox or a further 1.5 TSI engine with an output of 110 kW / 150 PS (either with 6-speed manual gearbox05 or 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG)06). One 2.0 l TDI engine07 generating 110 kW / 150 PS featuring 7-speed dual clutch gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive will also supplement the powertrain range at the order launch. The particularly popular TDI engine in the Tiguan has now been equipped with two sequentially arranged separate AdBlue injection systems and SCR catalytic converters. Thanks to this twin dosing technology Volkswagen consequently reduces nitrogen oxides (NOx) considerably compared with the predecessor vehicle. All new Tiguan models equipped with TSI and TDI engines fulfil the requirements of the Euro 6d emission standard. In addition, all such models – regardless of whether they have a petrol or a diesel engine – are equipped with a particulate filter.

Volkswagen will gradually launch more engine, gearbox and model variants on the market over the coming months in addition to the aforementioned engine variants.

The Tiguan has formed a firm part of Volkswagen’s product range since 2007. The compact SUV quickly evolved from newcomer to Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group’s most successful model. The Tiguan is among the world’s most popular SUVs and Europe’s most successful SUV with over six million vehicles produced since 2007. Volkswagen is now opening the next chapter of the Tiguan’s success story with a comprehensive technical and visual update.

01. Tiguan 2.0 TDI, 110 kW DSG 4MOTION – fuel consumption in l/100 km (NEDC): urban 5.8–5.6 / extra-urban 4.8–4.5 / combined 5.1–4.9; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 135–129, efficiency class: A

02. Tiguan 1.5 TSI, 96 kW / fuel consumption (NEDC) in l/100 km: urban 6.5–6.4 / extra-urban 5.2–5.0 / combined 5.7–5.5; CO 2 emissions in g/km: 129–126 (combined), efficiency class: B

03. Assist functions are available within the system limits only

04. Optional equipment

05. Tiguan 1.5 TSI, 110 kW / fuel consumption (NEDC) in l/100 km: urban 6.8–6.7 / extra-urban 5.4–5.1 / combined 5.9–5.7; CO 2 emissions in g/km: 136–130 (combined), efficiency class: B

06. Tiguan 1.5 TSI, 110 kW DSG / fuel consumption (NEDC) in l/100 km: urban 6.6–6.5 / extra-urban 5.5–5.2 / combined 5.9–5.7; CO 2 emissions in g/km: 135–130 (combined), efficiency class: B

07. Tiguan 2.0 TDI, 110 kW DSG 4MOTION / fuel consumption (NEDC) in l/100 km: urban 5.8–5.6 / extra-urban 4.8–4.5 / combined 5.1–4.9; CO 2 emissions in g/km: 135–129 (combined), efficiency class: A

