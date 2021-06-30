Volkswagen: The new Polo GTI: A modern sports car in the best tradition

In April, Volkswagen presented the latest evolutionary stage of the sixth generation of Polo. Now comes its sportiest version: the new Polo GTI. The bearer of the legendary acronym spearheads the Polo segment in terms of performance, technology and sportiness. The powerful TSI engine and sports chassis, tailored specifically to the Polo GTI, transform the best-selling compact car into a dynamic, four-door sports car, which also allows semi-automated driving as an option for the first time in a Polo GTI. A host of the latest generation of assistance systems guarantee even greater comfort and safety for all passengers.