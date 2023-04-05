Volkswagen: Testing of new Volkswagen ID.7 almost complete

The countdown to the launch of the new ID.701 has started: the world premiere of the new all-electric ID. flagship model will take place on Monday, 17 April. Just under two weeks before this date, Volkswagen is now providing further details on the drive, running gear and convenience features of the saloon designed for long-distance driving. The new ID.7 will enhance the upper mid-size class in Europe, China and North America. Volkswagen plans to increase the share of its electric models to 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. The new ID.7 is an important milestone on this path, as it is scheduled to be launched in Europe before the end of 2023.