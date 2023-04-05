Volkswagen: Testing of new Volkswagen ID.7 almost complete

The countdown to the launch of the new ID.701 has started: the world premiere of the new all-electric ID. flagship model will take place on Monday, 17 April. Just under two weeks before this date, Volkswagen is now providing further details on the drive, running gear and convenience features of the saloon designed for long-distance driving. The new ID.7 will enhance the upper mid-size class in Europe, China and North America. Volkswagen plans to increase the share of its electric models to 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. The new ID.7 is an important milestone on this path, as it is scheduled to be launched in Europe before the end of 2023.
The camouflaged ID.7 is still undergoing its final test drives in Alicante, Spain. The new all-electric model for long-distance driving is able to fully show off its strengths on the winding and mountainous roads in the region. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Development, explains: “With the ID.7 we have exploited the potential of the MEB even further. We have also used a new, more powerful and more efficient electric drive motor. In addition, we have enhanced the control quality of the running gear and were thus able to further increase driving comfort. The combination of a superior drive system, comfortable running gear and long range make the ID.7 the perfect limousine for long distance travel.”
Higher performance and efficiency thanks to newly developed electric drive motor. The ID.7 is the first model based on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform that has a newly developed and highly efficient drive by Volkswagen. It is the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in a Volkswagen ID. model so far. The power unit with the internal designation APP550 was developed by Volkswagen Group Components in Kassel and is also produced there.
The new electric drive has been optimised above all in terms of energy consumption: depending on the battery size, WLTP ranges of up to 700 kilometres02 and charging capacities of up to 200 kW are forecast. The ID.7 thus underlines its long-distance suitability, especially for frequent drivers and fleet customers.
New running gear – high level of comfort and precise steering. The optional adaptive chassis control (DCC) and the driving dynamics manager of the limousine for long distance travel have been fundamentally enhanced. Thanks to the driving mode selection options, they offer a large spread between comfort and sportiness. Together with the newly applied progressive steering, the systems ensure precise driving behaviour and a maximum of stability. These technologies have also been put through their paces as part of the test drives in Spain.
Extremely spacious, new operating concept and reduced cockpit architecture. The spacious and high-quality interior offers plenty of room in both the front and rear seats. The cockpit has been completely redesigned and the size of the classic instruments has been significantly reduced. All the necessary standard information and warnings are displayed behind the steering wheel in the ID. cockpit. The driver receives other important information via the standard augmented reality head-up display. The heart of the display and operating concept is the Infotainment system display equipped as standard in the ID.7: measuring 38 centimetres (15 inches) across the diagonal, its operating concept has been fundamentally redesigned. For example, based on customer feedback, operation of the air conditioning has been permanently integrated on the top operating level. There are also freely configurable direct access buttons.
ergoActive seats: adaptive seat Climatronic and new massage system. Volkswagen has developed a new generation of driver and front passenger seats for the ID.701. Depending on the version, these new seats offer up to 14 electrical adjustment options. As well as adaptive seat Climatronic, they also have a completely newly designed massage function. In addition to the individual settings, the driver and front passenger can alternatively activate an automatic mode for the seat climate; here, temperature and moisture sensors in the seats detect the cooling and/or heating requirement and control the climate accordingly. The newly developed massage function of the optional ergoActive Premium seats for the driver and front passenger offers a particularly high level of comfort. In the ID.7 segment, the new seats define a standard that was previously known only in the luxury class.
ID.7 takes the ID. family to a new level. With its high-quality product concept, the ID.7 underlines its position as the electric flagship model of the ID. family. In addition to long ranges and an agile drive, it also offers a high level of travel comfort thanks to its new operating concept and spacious interior. With innovative technologies and a high-quality appearance, the new ID.7 clearly positions itself as an electric limousine for long distance travel in the upper mid-size class.
SOURCE: Volkswagen