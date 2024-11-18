Volkswagen teases the 2025 Tiguan ahead of the reveal this Wednesday

Volkswagen of America, Inc. offers a second preview of the 2025 Tiguan. Full details along with photo and video package will be available Wednesday, November 20 after 5 p.m. PT.
SOURCE: Volkswagen of America
Volkswagen of America, Inc. offers a second preview of the 2025 Tiguan
Volkswagen of America, Inc. offers a second preview of the 2025 Tiguan. Full details along with photo and video package will be available Wednesday, November 20 after 5 p.m. PT.
SOURCE: Volkswagen of America
"*" indicates required fields
By registering for Automotive World email alerts you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here