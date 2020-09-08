Volkswagen teases new compact SUV

Volkswagen released the first image and video today of its new compact SUV. This new offering will slot under the Tiguan, and is the second proof point of Volkswagen’s doubling-up SUV strategy following the launch of Atlas Cross Sport earlier this year. The official reveal will take place next month, on October 13.

“We’re excited to share the first glimpse of the newest member of the Volkswagen family,” said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. “Great things come in small packages, as Volkswagen has proven throughout the years with its iconic Beetle, Golf and Jetta. This next car will be no exception.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Volkswagen